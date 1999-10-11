USSB Team Forms Hubbard Media

Hubbard Broadcasting Inc. announced last week that it has

formed a new subsidiary, Hubbard Media Group, that will be led by many of U.S. Satellite

Broadcasting's former management team.

Former USSB president Stanley E. Hubbard, president and CEO

of the new privately held spinoff, said Hubbard Media will develop video programming that

will "further the interests" of the multichannel industry.

While some of the new content may have interactive or

Internet components, Hubbard was quick to point out, "This is not meant to be an

Internet IPO [initial public offering] play."

The new company is internally funded by its parent.

"At this stage in our development, we're not looking for outside funding,"

Hubbard said, adding that it remains to be seen whether the company will seek outside

strategic or financial partners in the future.

Asked whether he was gun-shy of IPOs following his

experience with USSB, Hubbard replied, "Absolutely not." Even though USSB's

share price had dropped to $18 at the time the company was sold to DirecTV Inc., from an

IPO price of $27, "Going public gave us access to capital. It helped to move USSB

forward, and it helped to move the satellite industry forward," he added.

Part of DirecTV's deal to buy USSB earlier this year

gives Hubbard Broadcasting the option of distributing two new video channels on DirecTV,

as long as they're strong enough to merit space on the direct-broadcast satellite

company's channel lineup.

The new Hubbard subsidiary plans to distribute its

television channels to DBS and cable companies.

Hubbard would not detail any specifics on the kinds of

programming Hubbard Media might develop, but he suggested that digital or high-definition

content was likely. He predicted that it would be late next year before Hubbard Media

would be ready to have something on-air, and early next year before the company would

discuss programming specifics.

Other former USSB executives joining Hubbard Media include

executive vice president Robert Hubbard; senior vice presidents Jan Schuth, Gary Thorne

and Bernie Weiss; and vice presidents Rick Abbott and Bob Bedford.

"The reason why no one on the list has specific roles

assigned to their titles yet is that everyone has to dig in and do a bit of

everything," Hubbard said, adding that it was a good opportunity for everyone to

learn all aspects of the business.

Hubbard said the new company may draw upon the resources of

Conus Communications Inc. and its All News Channel, in which Hubbard Broadcasting is a

general partner, as well as some of Hubbard's broadcasting stations.

Privately owned Hubbard Broadcasting is one of the oldest

broadcasting firms in the country, with 10 owned-and-operated television stations and two

radio stations, plus Diamond P Sports and F&F Productions.

Both Hubbard Broadcasting and Hubbard Media are based in

St. Paul, Minn.