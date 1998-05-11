USSB Sets May Fight Card
By Staff
St. Paul, Minn. -- U.S. Satellite Broadcasting will
distribute its third Don King-promoted pay-per-view fight card May 29.
The card will feature World Boxing Association flyweight
champion Jose Bonilla against South American champion Hugo Soto, said the company.
The undercard will feature International Boxing Federation
Women's (WIBF) lightweight champion Isra "Raging Beauty" Girgrah against
WIBF super featherweight champion Laura Serrano.
In addition, light heavyweight Ken Bowman will battle
Lincoln Carter and, time permitting, welterweight James Page will fight Alex Lubo.
The fight card will retail at a suggested price of $9.95,
said USSB.
