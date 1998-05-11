USSB Sets May Fight Card

St. Paul, Minn. -- U.S. Satellite Broadcasting will

distribute its third Don King-promoted pay-per-view fight card May 29.

The card will feature World Boxing Association flyweight

champion Jose Bonilla against South American champion Hugo Soto, said the company.

The undercard will feature International Boxing Federation

Women's (WIBF) lightweight champion Isra "Raging Beauty" Girgrah against

WIBF super featherweight champion Laura Serrano.

In addition, light heavyweight Ken Bowman will battle

Lincoln Carter and, time permitting, welterweight James Page will fight Alex Lubo.

The fight card will retail at a suggested price of $9.95,

said USSB.