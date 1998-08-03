USA To Offer Hour Preview of WWF PPV Show

New York -- In a change from the typical barker-channel

pay-per-view-event preview show, USA Network will run a live, one-hour World Wrestling

Federation telecast prior to the wrestling outfit's Aug. 28 SummerSlam PPVevent.

WWF Sunday Night Heat, which will originate from

Madison Square Garden here, will show live matches and preview SummerSlam, said

Bonnie Werth, president and CEO of Team Services, which represents the WWF.

Unlike traditional preview shows, which many operators run

on barker channels or on unused cable channels, WWF Sunday Night Heat will reach 73

million households -- which the WWF hopes will boost interest and buy-rates for SummerSlam.

"The show represents something that's never been

done before, and it's a tremendous opportunity to drive people to PPV that

night," Werth said.

The show will actually serve as a vehicle for the WWF to

acclimate fans to its new PPV start time of 8 p.m. -- one hour later than its traditional

events -- Werth said. The move was made to acknowledge the organization's more mature

and adult themes.

"It represents a huge opportunity for us to not only

promote the event, but to let people know about the time change," Werth said.

"After starting for so many years at 7 p.m., the more exposure that we can get for

the time change, the better off the industry will be."

The show will serve as the last in a five-week WWF run on

Sunday nights as part of USA's "Sunday Night Heat" block of programming. WWF

Sunday Night Heat will be an extension of USA's Monday-night wrestling block of Monday

Night Raw and WWF War Zone,the network said.

"Consider this an early Christmas present to the

millions of loyal WWF wrestling fans," said Bonnie Hammer, vice president of original

production and programming for USA, in a prepared statement.