USA Lands Films For Early Window

New York -- Basic cable continued its aggressive pursuit of

broadcast-network-premiere windows for big-name theatrical films last week, when USA

Network landed three Universal titles -- The Jackal, Mercury Rising and For

Richer or Poorer.

The two former titles star Bruce Willis; the latter is a

comedy starring Tim Allen and Kirstie Alley.

USA isn't saying when the earliest date that these

latest acquisitions will hit primetime would be, nor is it commenting on published reports

that it paid $15 million for the movie trio, including $6 million for The Jackal.

USA and Turner Broadcasting System Inc.'s TBS

Superstation and Turner Network Television have been among the most aggressive cable

networks in nailing early windows for popular films, and the strategy has been paying off

for them.

In mid-August, TBS garnered a 6.6 Nielsen Media Research

rating in cable homes for the premiere of The American President. Last December,

TBS posted a 6.4 rating for Dumb & Dumber.In July, USA scored a 3.6

rating for the premiere of Casino.