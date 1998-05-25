USA Hits Road, So TBS Goes Home

In a wild and surprising twist, TBS Superstation jumped in

to acquire Home Improvement at a slight discount, after USA Network's deal for

the sitcom fell through at the last minute.

USA reportedly balked over Chicago superstation

WGN-TV's move to buy national rights to the show.

TBS sewed up the off-network, nonexclusive rights to Home

Improvement, the ABC comedy series that stars Tim Allen, from Buena Vista Television

during the weekend of May 16 to 18.

TBS will be paying "significantly less" for Home

Improvement than USA was supposed to ante up, according to TBS president Bill Burke,

who is gearing up for the start of negotiations next month for the second cycle of Seinfeld.

The battle over Home Improvement may be a bellwether of the kind of competitive

bidding that will most likely take place among cable networks for the hyped-and-hot Seinfeld.

There are widely varying explanations of what happened with

Home Improvement. The week before last, USA officials were telling the press, as

well as executives in the cable industry, that they had acquired Home Improvement

for an estimated $125 million, beating out other bidders, such as TBS and FX.

Burke wouldn't comment on how much TBS wound up paying

for Home Improvement, but it is reportedly between $300,000 and $325,000 per

episode, compared with the $375,000 that USA would have paid.

But Buena Vista and USA had apparently just exchanged final

papers on the rights acquisition, and they hadn't totally closed the deal. In fact

USA, which declined to comment last week, never put out a press release on the deal

because it wasn't totally done, sources said.

When lawyers were looking over the deal points and contract

clauses, they discovered that Buena Vista had also just sold the show to WGN. This meant

that Home Improvement would be seen by WGN's 42.7 million subscribers -- in

effect competing with USA's airing of the series -- and it became a stumbling block.

"It was not palatable to us," one USA source

said.

In contrast, Janice Marinelli, Buena Vista's executive

vice president of sales, maintained that WGN's deal for Home Improvement

didn't derail USA's purchase.

"Both USA and TBS had made us strong offers, and we

were very close with USA," Marinelli said. "But there were some outstanding

issues that couldn't be resolved with USA. So we started talking with TBS

again."

Marinelli insisted that USA and TBS knew all along that Home

Improvement had already been sold to WGN.

"Obviously, a deal isn't a deal until all of the

'T's' are crossed and the 'I's' are dotted," said Bill

Carroll, vice president and director of programming for Katz Television Group. "With

the competitive nature of cable, it doesn't surprise me. TBS, in essence, didn't

take 'no' for an answer."

TBS resumed its talks with Buena Vista May 15, and it

announced its deal for the show May 18. Burke said WGN's acquisition of Home

Improvement impacted on the price that TBS was willing to pay for the sitcom, but it

obviously didn't sour TBS on the deal.

"It influenced the value that we put on the

show," Burke said. "We have bought shows in this configuration before, like Saved

by the Bell [which also airs on WGN]. So we factored that into our valuation of the

show, but it didn't scare us off."

TBS will get Home Improvement in 2002 if one more

season of the show is done for ABC, and in the spring of 2003 if ABC gets two more seasons

of the program, according to Burke.

Home Improvement, along with shows such as Friends

and The Drew Carey Show, fits very nicely into TBS' programming strategy,

Burke said.

"At TBS, we're very focused on off-network

sitcoms, but we're being selective about it," Burke said. "The network

numbers [ratings for Home Improvement] are still great, and syndication is still

good."

TBS will also be an active bidder, among many other cable

networks, for the second cycle of syndication for Seinfeld shows, Burke said. Those

talks are expected to start next month.

Although Seinfeld is produced by a sister company to

TBS, Castle Rock, its distributor is Columbia TriStar Television. The second cycle also

has a cable window, which is expected to draw offers from a variety of cable programmers.

"In a month or so, we will be talking to them,"

Burke said. "We are very eager to have our network submit a bid, but we will pay what

we think is fair, and no more than that."

The initial sale of Seinfeld reruns to TV stations

roughly three years ago garnered an estimated $50 million.