USA Hires Rubin As Digital Guide

As USA Networks Inc. prepares for the digital age, it has

hired Larry Rubin, a Viacom Inc. executive, to chart its strategic course.

Rubin, coming off the orchestration of Blockbuster

Video's initial public offering as Viacom's associate general counsel, will now

set his sights on USA Networks' digital and interactive initiatives as senior vice

president of business and strategic development.

Rubin, 40, will use his extensive mergers-and-acquisitions

experience to seek out new strategic partnerships.

"We need to shape the channel in the next several

years as we move into a broadband, digital world," Rubin said. "As every good

lawyer does, I wanted to stop being a lawyer. It only took me 15 years."

Rubin will report directly to Stephen Brenner, president of

operations at USA Networks. Rubin had encountered Brenner when USA was partly owned by

Viacom.

A key component of Rubin's mandate will center on

exploring opportunities to leverage the maturing interactive-TV marketplace.

"We're looking at a full array of interactive-TV opportunities to find the right

partner. We're talking to all of the big players," Rubin said.

He believes that emerging technologies like digital-video

recording could have a significant impact on the advertising marketplace.

This interactive technology, marketed by companies like

TiVo Inc., allows viewers to gain greater control of their viewing experience. For

example, a person could customize his viewing by programming the system to locate all of

the cooking shows that he has access to.

"Digital-video-recording technologies with

skip-forward buttons do make you think about the possible limits of a 30-second

commercial," Rubin added.

As for any potential USA Networks deal to acquire an

Internet portal following the aborted Lycos Inc. attempt, Rubin said he hopes his unit

will be important in chairman Barry Diller's thinking.

Diller had hoped to use Lycos to pump up the volume for his

Home Shopping Network. Rubin does not anticipate a central role in any future USA Networks

attempts to snatch up a portal.