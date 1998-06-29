USA Heats Up with Two New Series

USA Network is introducing two new primetime series, The

Net and Sins of theCity, that look to be better than the typical USA

drama.

In their premieres, at least, they don't lean toward

the sleazy, despite USA's intent to promote them as "Saturday Night Heat."

The Net, starring Melrose Place alum Brooke

Langton as computer whiz Angela Bennett, is based on the movie hit. That's a plus in

the sense that viewers will already understand the series' basic premise -- that an

evil organization, dubbed "the Praetorian Guard," has used computers to replace

her identity with that of a criminal. The reason: She was mistakenly sent a highly secret

e-mail by someone nicknamed "The Sorcerer." That character is heard, but never

seen, his voice delivered by Tim Curry in such a way that we're unsure whose side

he's on.

But it's also a minus, since the suspense is lessened

considerably, and since Langton lacks the appeal of film star Sandra Bullock.

Two of the series' executive producers, Irwin Winkler

and Rob Cowan, also teamed up on the film version, while two others, Patrick Hasburgh and

Deborah Pratt, have extensive network-TV-series credits.

The Net's story line is a blend of the

conspiratorial TheX-Files and The Fugitive, with Angela forced to go

on the run by the villainous Trelawney, well-played by Joseph Bottoms.

After Angela tracks down a mathematician mentioned in the

e-mail, they go to a place called Copper Canyon, where the Praetorians' plot began in

the 1980s -- and where the story deteriorates.

Unlike The Net -- which substitutes Vancouver,

British Columbia, for Oregon -- Sins makes considerable use of its Miami locations

for atmosphere, although differently than Miami Vice did. Of the three key actors,

Marcus Graham has the most star power. He's effective in portraying Vince, a cop torn

by the guilt of having an affair with the wife of his boss, a lieutenant. This leads to

Vince's quitting the force to become a private eye.

Sins uses some coarse language more gratuitously than NYPD

Blue does. Most of it is delivered by Barbara Williams, apparently as a shortcut way

to show her character, a prosecutor, as one tough cookie.

Both series will bow Sunday, July 19, before assuming their

Saturday berths July 25.