USA Cancels Sins Series
New York -- USA Network is pulling the plug on Sins of
the City, one of two original Saturday primetime dramas that debuted July 19.
Sins, filmed in Miami and produced by Alliance
Communications and Chesler-Perlmutter Productions, was one of two Saturday shows developed
under the wing of Rod Perth, former president of USA Entertainment.
Sins will end production when its 13 episodes are done,
a USA spokeswoman said. She had no details on why the show was being canceled.
In contrast, the second Saturday primetime drama, The
Net, has already been renewed for another nine episodes beyond the initial order for
13, for a full season of 22 shows, the spokeswoman said. The Net was also developed
under Perth's tenure.
Sins, which airs at 10 p.m. and which is about a
morally troubled cop turned private eye, has been averaging roughly a 1.3 rating. The
Net has been doing just slightly better, tallying a 1.5 one recent Saturday.
The Net, airing at 9 p.m., is based on the theatrical
that starred Sandra Bullock.
With Sins and The Net, Perth was trying to
duplicate on Saturday night the kind of ratings success that USA has enjoyed with its
"Sunday Night Heat" block of original programming.
