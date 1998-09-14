USA Cancels Sins Series

New York -- USA Network is pulling the plug on Sins of

the City, one of two original Saturday primetime dramas that debuted July 19.

Sins, filmed in Miami and produced by Alliance

Communications and Chesler-Perlmutter Productions, was one of two Saturday shows developed

under the wing of Rod Perth, former president of USA Entertainment.

Sins will end production when its 13 episodes are done,

a USA spokeswoman said. She had no details on why the show was being canceled.

In contrast, the second Saturday primetime drama, The

Net, has already been renewed for another nine episodes beyond the initial order for

13, for a full season of 22 shows, the spokeswoman said. The Net was also developed

under Perth's tenure.

Sins, which airs at 10 p.m. and which is about a

morally troubled cop turned private eye, has been averaging roughly a 1.3 rating. The

Net has been doing just slightly better, tallying a 1.5 one recent Saturday.

The Net, airing at 9 p.m., is based on the theatrical

that starred Sandra Bullock.

With Sins and The Net, Perth was trying to

duplicate on Saturday night the kind of ratings success that USA has enjoyed with its

"Sunday Night Heat" block of original programming.