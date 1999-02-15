USA Cancels Silk Stalking

Los Angeles -- Under the new regime of programming guru

Stephen Chao, USA Network has canceled basic cable's longest-running original

primetime dramatic series, the racy Silk Stalkings, which debutedin 1991.

The show will end its run with a two-hour special April 18

at 9 p.m. USA still hasn't announced what will replace the sexy series in its 9 p.m.

time slot during the network's "Sunday Night Heat" block of originals.

Silk Stalkings' viewership peaked in late 1995,

when original cast members Rob Estes and Mitzi Kapture were on board. There were two

subsequent cast changes, and the show's ratings declined.

Chao, USA's president of programming and marketing,

said in a prepared statement, "As a network, we are very proud of the many years of

success that Silk Stalkings has enjoyed."

The detective series premiered on USA as a unique

coproduction with CBS' "Crimetime After Primetime." After two seasons, USA

became the exclusive carrier of the original episodes.

Chao has a number of shows in the works that could be

potential replacements for Silk Stalkings, including GvsE, which stands for

"good versus evil." Former Law & Order cast member Richard Brooks

stars in that new series.