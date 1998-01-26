U.S. Parasol Group Takes Channels to Europe

Los Angeles-based Parasol Group is offering a 10-channel

digital package of U.S. channels to European cable and satellite players.

Nathan Sassover, Parasol's CEO, said last week that he

also intends to seek a London stock market listing for the company, the channels of which

operate under the 'Applause/TV10' brands.

The programming that Parasol is taking to Europe -- which

ranges from two-hour blocks to 12-hour-per-day channels -- includes services Edge TV, Omni

Channel, Longevity, Inhabit, Applause, Playground Kids Net, Rocket TV, Teen Net, Groove

40s, Cinevue and Cinevue New Wave.

Sassover said he expects Deutsche Telekom to be the first

to take the channels, as part of its 'hyperband' cable service, and he expects

to sign a memorandum of understanding with the German company within 'a few

weeks.' Transmissions there could start as soon as May, although Sassover considered

late 1998 as more likely.

Sassover believes that his channels will also be attractive

to British operators, which are struggling over control of programming in the United

Kingdom, because 'we are not infrastructure-builders. We are not adversarial, and we

are not here to set up any sort of rival platform to BSkyB [British Sky Broadcasting],

Granada [Sky Broadcasting] or anyone else. We see ourselves as a natural ally to their own

program offerings.'

Sassover declined to be specific about ongoing carriage

discussions in Britain, but he claimed that U.K. cable operators 'had been

particularly responsive.' Sassover said his TV10 package can be profitable even if

ratings for the niche services fall below 0.5 percent, 'because we do not have huge

start-up costs because of our library.'

The programming for the channels is drawn from

Parasol's library of 5,600 hours. An additional 6,300 hours of programming from

outside sources are being added to the channels, including 4,800 hours devoted to what the

company calls 'classic films.' Parasol has formed program alliances with

Franco-German cultural channel Arte and Japan's PerfecTV, and it is in discussions

with Star TV, Sassover said.

Parasol was formed in 1983 by Sassover and Reiner Walch, a

Munich, Germany-based entertainment lawyer. Sassover said he expects to sell 25 percent of

Parasol's equity in April, and the current market value of Parasol's film and

program library was estimated at between $30 million and $40 million. He hopes to follow

the London listing with a dual NASDAQ or American Stock Exchange listing.