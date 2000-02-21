U.S. Group Banks on Russian Broadband

Moscow -- A U.S. investment company with no previous

experience in cable television agreed to team up with a local firm with the goal of

connecting almost one-half of the city's residences to multichannel TV and the

Internet.

Andersen Group Inc., a NASDAQ-listed holding company, said

earlier this month that it paid $33 million for just under 50 percent of Comcor TV, a

cabler with close ties to the government. They aim to connect 1.5 million apartments, or

44 percent of the city's households, to multichannel TV and the Internet by 2005.

"Moscow is one of the largest cities in Europe that is

hugely underserved by quality communications," Andersen chairman Frank Baker said.

"There are very few places in the world that can offer such a growth rate."

Comcor, a partially city-owned company, built and operates

the Moscow Fiber Optic Network, which extends 2,000 kilometers and includes more than 200

primary nodes. Comcor has also connected three pilot areas in Moscow, or about 100,000

homes, aiming to begin commercial service next month.

Comcor launched in 1992 when Moscow Mayor Yuri Luzhkov

helped to set up the company and invested the city's money into the construction of a

new generation of communication networks. But after the 1998 economic meltdown, the city

government had to stop financing the project, and it told Comcor to look for foreign

investors.

Baker said this was his company's first investment in

broadband communications, adding that it may make similar ones in other Russian cities.

Comcor is contributing its hybrid fiber-coaxial cable

network, licenses and political connections to the project. Anderson will kick in up to

$35 million. The project may entail a total investment of $350 million, including $150

million for equipment.

Baker said that during the first year, Comcor TV expects to

attract about 50,000 subscribers. Although the new service will cost more than what

Muscovites pay to use shared rooftop antennas, the substantially higher quality of

reception is expected to bring in clients.

The cheapest package of Russian television channels will

cost about $2 per month, providing all broadcast channels available in the city, plus

minor local channels and 22 audio channels. Packages of foreign channels will cost $12 per

month.

The project will also offer Internet access at speeds

between 128 kilobits per second and 10 megabits per second.