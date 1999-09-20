Urban Systems Face Challenges, Opportunities

New York -- Always important for cable operators, target

marketing is crucial in urban markets, where the targets range from expensive high-rise

apartment towers to inner-city housing projects, all within a matter of miles.

The National Association of Minorities in Communications

addressed the challenges and opportunities of serving city-based cable customers at the 13th

Annual Urban Markets Conference here last week.

Because urban systems are typically underpenetrated

compared with their suburban counterparts, operators have the opportunity to grow their

customer base. But because there's such a diversity of cultural and ethnic markets in most

cities, the challenge is to find effective ways to reach -- and serve -- all of them.

Sherry Wells, advance-service-operation manager for

Washington, D.C.-based District Cablevision, recommended that operators preparing to

launch digital cable include a good representation of minority customers in their

beta-tests.

Spanish-language tier Canales ñ was not yet available when

District launched digital in March 1998, Wells said, adding that she would look to include

more Hispanics in any such beta-tests conducted in the future.

And now that District is launching the Excite@Home

high-speed-data service, the operator wants to see what Asians want from the service, too.

To better serve their diverse customer base, operators

should communicate not only with their customers, but also with their programming

partners, NAMIC panelists said.

"I think it's frustrating when our customers can't

find African-American or Latino talent on-air," AT&T Broadband & Internet

Services' Chicago regional vice president Steve White said. "As operators, we can sit

down with the programmers and say, 'Enough is enough. We want you to represent

us.'"

White said he's also challenged with convincing executives

at the MSO level that his system needs to address technical fixes that may not be

necessary in suburbia, because there are more -- and bigger -- multiple-dwelling units in

Chicago.

Although churn tends to be higher in some MDU buildings

than in single-family homes due to more frequent moves, that also has an upside, White

said. When new people move in, there are fresh opportunities to sell them on a whole suite

of new services when they're most apt to consider them.

With the advent of digital, operators said, it's more

important than ever to keep a tight handle on disconnects.

"We're putting lots of expensive boxes in people's

homes," Cox Communications Inc. executive vice president Maggie Belville said.

After all attempts at convincing a potential disconnect to

keep digital cable have failed, "we ask to retrieve the box immediately," Wells

said. She admitted that it's more difficult to track nonpays, but she added that the

operator now reports nonreturned boxes to credit bureaus. "That has allowed us to

retrieve more boxes," she added.

Several operators spoke candidly last week about the

challenges of serving customers in public-housing projects in particularly rough

neighborhoods.

In some of San Antonio's housing projects, "we go in

during daylight hours only, except during service outages," Paragon Cable president

Navarra Williams said. When it becomes necessary to go in after dark, "we send in

extra teams for protection," he added, noting that some technicians had experienced

attempted thefts in the past.

Belville said Cox tries to hire and train teams of

technicians from within public-housing communities, "so that people don't see cable

as something to attack."

AT&T Broadband in Chicago and Paragon in San Antonio

have each proposed to local governments to offer bulk cable at heavy discounts for

residents of city-run housing projects.