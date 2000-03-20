UPN Future Is Now

New York -- Chris-Craft Industries unit BHC Communications

Inc. has until today (March 20) to decide if it will buy out joint-venture partner Viacom

Inc.'s one-half of United Paramount Network or sell out to Viacom.

Last Thursday, a New York State court dismissed a

breach-of-contract suit BHC filed against Viacom, forcing BHC to adhere to a buy-sell

provision that Viacom triggered.

BHC sought to block Viacom's pending merger with CBS

Corp., arguing that Viacom violated a noncompete clause. The court ruled that Viacom

didn't breach its contract since no closing date has been set for the Viacom-CBS

merger.

BHC must either buy or sell its stake in UPN for $5 million

under the provision. Last Friday, a BHC spokeswoman said the company hadn't decided

how to proceed.