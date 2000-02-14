Upgrade Pays Off for TV Guide Channel

A year after its relaunch as TV Guide Channel, the onscreen

program guide formerly called Prevue Channel is billing itself as an entertainment portal.

It's also rolling out new original programming and continuing to introduce its revamped

look across the country.

TV Guide Channel, which just underwent a $20 million

upgrade, is now bowing its updated on-screen look and revamped listings to all of its

subscribers. The onscreen guide has enjoyed a ratings uptick, which the company attributes

to the channel's enhanced graphic design and its new national and local original-program

segments.

"We are keeping viewers with our pop-culture-icon

look," said Pam McKissick, president and chief operating officer of TV Guide Networks

Inc. "You get sucked in."

That's the goal, she added, as "our desire is for the

channel to be remembered as an entertainment portal for television."

Since late last year, the updated "next

generation" version of the on-screen guide -- which color-codes programming so

viewers can easily distinguish between different genres -- has been rolled out in 20

million of the channel's 53.4 million homes. It recently debuted on Time Warner Cable in

New York City, according to Madeleine Forrer, general manager of TV Guide Channel.

The rollout to all of TV Guide Channel's distribution base

is expected to be completed this spring.

"It really looks like a completely different

channel," Forrer said. "The new look introduces us to the next century."

Apart from the new design for its scrolling listings, TV

Guide Channel is adding more original programming to its lineup. This month, the channel

will introduce Sports Insider segments, which will feature exclusive interviews

with sports celebrities.

The segments, which will kick off with a 2000 NASCAR

stock-car racing preview, will air Monday through Friday at 15 minutes past the hour.

Sports Insider combines elements from two of TV Guide

Channel's popular original segments: Insider, which features behind-the-scenes

interviews with celebrities, and Sportsview, with its sports highlights.

The new sports segment follows this past December's

addition of Music News, an original segment that offers breaking music news and

information in two-minute segments. The host is Katie Wagner.

TV Guide Channel is generally bullish on the impact of its

original programming, which airs on the top portion of the screen as part of a one-hour

wheel format. In fact, 86 percent of the network's audience says they watch to see the

content on the top of the screen, according to McKissick.

All of the onscreen guide's original content is all a

customized extension of the mothership, the TV Guide print magazine.

Apart from its national programming, TV Guide Channel will

continue Around Town, an initiative that allows cable operators to add locally

produced segments to the program guides. In fact, they hope to expand the program, which

has bowed in several markets such as San Diego and will be added in more this year. The

30-second segments air twice an hour.

"Operators are looking for local glue to get the

community tied to them," McKissick said. "We are perfect for that."

Down the road, TV Guide Channel would also like add sports

and family-oriented information to the local-programming segments.

TV Guide Channel boasts that its new look and programming

has boosted its ratings. In January, for example, in primetime the onscreen guide network

posted a 0.55 rating, up 15 percent from the year-ago 0.48, according to Nielsen Media

Research. Total-day ratings up roughly 16 percent, to a 0.29 from a 0.25, Nielsen

reported.

Last year, TV Guide Channel's total-day ratings were flat,

at a 0.2, compared with 1998.