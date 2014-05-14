Upfronts 2014: CBS Pilot Clips and Trailers
By B&C Staff
Get a peek below at CBS’s upcoming fall series.
Stalker
[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KQUHezf0Kqs[/embed]
NCIS: New Orleans
[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FO1UepIr_Xw[/embed]
Madam Secretary
[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cX-vZysWRVw[/embed]
The McCarthys
[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JkElzRC_GDk[/embed]
Extant
[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PcmB-BoY1j0[/embed]
Scorpion
[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dU_hJscvdXU[/embed]
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.