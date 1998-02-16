UPC Sells Portugal Systems to Cabovisao

After several years of trying unsuccessfully to compete

with Portuguese cable giant TV Cabo, United Pan-Europe Communications (UPC) last week sold

its Portuguese systems from its Intercabo unit to independent cable operator Cabovisao.

'UPC didn't want to continue operating, and we

have bought just Intercabo's assets, their systems, but Intercabo still exists as a

company,' said Ana M. Russo, programming director of Cabovisao, which is 75

percent-controlled by Canadian investor Cable Satisfaction International Inc. Terms of the

deal were not disclosed.

'We haven't bought Intercabo's licenses

because we weren't interested in them, as we have our own ones,' Russo said.

The investment in Intercabo was initially started about

five years ago by United International Holdings Inc., which later merged all of its

European systems with those of Philips Media into United and Philips Communications. UIH

bought out Philips last year, and it renamed the venture.

Intercabo managers declined to comment about UPC's

reason for leaving the Portuguese market. One analyst speculated that the country's

tight regulatory rules, which keep cable operators out of telephony until 2000, may have

played a role.

Most other European markets are beginning to allow cable

telephony this year. Competition against TV Cabo, a unit of telco Portugal Telecom, was

clearly a factor.

The new owner of UPC's Portuguese systems, Cabovisao,

has authorizations for franchises in 143 contiguous municipalities. The company's

licensed area covers 1.5 million potential households. It began passing homes last year

and, so far, it has 30,000 homes passed and 11,000 subscribers to its basic offer of 43

channels.

Intercabo, which holds licenses to serve approximately

700,000 homes in the Greater Lisbon area, only has '12,000 households passed and

2,800 subscribers in the south of Lisbon area,' according to a source from the

company.

From the start of the Portuguese cable market, TV Cabo has

always had a jump on its smaller competitors. 'TV Cabo began passing homes one year

before any other operator had licenses awarded,' Russo said. But, she added, 'TV

Cabo operates only in the main cities. They don't cover all of the territory.'