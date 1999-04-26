UPC to Launch Two Original Networks

Amsterdam, Netherlands -- United Pan-Europe Communications

N.V. (UPC) launched its first two original channels last week, Extreme Sports and UPC Film

I. The channels will roll out on the A2000 cable system here May 1.

Specialist adventure-sports channel Extreme Sports will

replace powerhouse channel Eurosport on the basic service. While subscriber viewership

surveys indicated that Eurosport was very popular, and the Amsterdam city government

wanted it to remain on A2000, talks broke down between the channel and the cable system.

Extreme Sports offers high-thrill sports aimed at 14- to

29-year-olds, and Film I features old movies. Their introduction on A2000 will be followed

by debuts on other UPC systems in September.

UPC, which has holdings across Europe, has some 1.3 million

subscribers in Holland alone, out of the country's total base of 5.8 million. It

jointly owns A2000 with MediaOne International.

The new services follow an agreement between A2000 and the

Amsterdam city government, ending a yearlong conflict.

The agreement, announced earlier this month, restored CNN

International and MTV Europe to A2000's lineup and nixed carriage of Discovery

Channel Europe.

CNN and MTV -- which had disputed A2000's previous

contention that programmers should pay it a fee -- will transmit on the system, but they

won't receive carriage payments.

Part of the council agreement involved a plan for A2000 to

roll out a digital, tiered interactive service next year. At that time, A2000 will reduce

its basic analog service to 15 public broadcasters. Popular commercial broadcasters will

shift to the first digital tier.

Eurosport officials said the A2000 agreement was

particularly unacceptable because it would have serious Europe-wide implications. "We

receive payments from cable operators in 45 out of 47 countries," said a Eurosport

official, who requested anonymity.

The source downplayed the importance of the Amsterdam

system, noting that it accounted for only 400,000 customers, compared with the

channel's total base of 81 million households.

UPCtv, a UPC programming unit, said it plans to launch six

more channels over a 12-month period beginning in September.