UPC Buys Swedish, Hungarian Ops

Amsterdam, Netherlands -- United Pan-Europe Communications

N.V. (UPC), the European cable arm of UnitedGlobalCom, said last week that it signed a

definitive agreement to buy Swedish MSO Stjärn TV for about $400 million.

UPC also said it would buy Ujpest, a small Hungarian cable

operator, for $10 million.

When pending deals close, UPC systems will pass more than

8.8 million homes and 5.5 million subscribers, making it the second-largest operator in

Continental Europe behind Deutsche Telekom.

EQT Scandinavia Ltd.'s Stjärn TV, based in Stockholm, has

cable systems passing 770,000 homes and 30,000 businesses, with 240,000 subscribers as of

March 31.

UPC said it would pay 75 percent in cash and 25 percent in

a note convertible into equity or cash, at UPC's option. EQT Scandinavia also intends to

bid with UPC for other Scandinavian cable assets when they become available.

The Ujpest acquisition adds 34,000 homes passed and 28,000

subscribers in the Budapest area to UPC's operation.

Goldman Sachs International advised UPC, and Morgan Stanley

Dean Witter & Co. advised EQT Scandinavia.

UPC completed an initial public offering in February, and

it said earlier this month that it would offer $1.5 billion in debt securities to

institutional investors.

In NASDAQ trading last Monday afternoon (July 12), the

company's share price rose $3.88, or 6 percent, to $66.38.