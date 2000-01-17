UPC Aims to Grow Benelux Footprint
By Staff
Amsterdam, Netherlands -- United Pan-Europe Communications
N.V. (UPC) said last week that it is in discussions to buy the cable-television operations
of Dutch utility N.V. Eneco for about 2 billion guilders ($936 million).
UPC, based here, already has major operations in the
Netherlands. Eneco's cable unit, known as K&T Group, would give it an additional
590,000 residential subscribers and 610,000 homes passed.
UPC also said it is in talks to acquire part of Belgian
operator Telenet. However, it added, the discussions are "not yet at a developed
stage," and it believes Telenet is in discussions with other potential investors.
