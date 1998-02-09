Universal Names Jayne President

Twinsburg, Ohio -- Camille Jayne, the former senior vice

president who helped to lead Tele-Communications Inc.'s digital video play last year,

has been named president and chief operating officer of Universal Electronics Inc.

Jayne started at Universal, which makes hand-held remote

control units, last Monday.

She left TCI last year to start her own consulting company,

The Jayne Group, which focused on digital cable TV products and services.

Jayne was unavailable to comment last week about the new

job or about how she plans to handle the transition from The Jayne Group to Universal.

David Gabrielsen, chairman and CEO of Universal, said in a

statement that Jayne's 'background in digital technology, her attention to

customer and market needs and her dedication to employee development and training will be

beneficial as we work to deliver on Universal's technology and customer-satisfaction

goals.'