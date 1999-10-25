UnitedGlobalCom Eyes Argentine Systems

Buenos Aires, Argentina -- Top-level executives from

UnitedGlobalCom are expected to arrive here this week to discuss the purchase of cable

systems owned by Argentina's Supercanal Holding S.A., according to Jim Clark, the

Denver-based company's vice president of regional operations.

Although private negotiations between Argentina's No. 3 MSO

and the global cable giant have been taking place since April, no formal offer for the

company has been made, added Clark, who will be part of the delegation.

"Supercanal could offer an exciting opportunity to

develop broadband services, but whether a deal materializes depends on a number of

interests," he said.

An eventual deal would continue UGC's global expansion and

secure the company a greater foothold in Latin America.

Its largest investment in the region is in Chile, where it

owns leading MSO VTR Hipercable, with some 400,000 subscribers. Supercanal, with about

410,000 subscribers, controls a decent chunk of Argentina's 5 million-plus-subscriber

cable market.

While Supercanal's assets might be an attractive play to

any international cable buyer, the company's long-standing financial crisis has been known

to discourage more than a few potential bidders.

Since defaulting earlier this year on an $18 million

interest payment on $300 million in unsecured bonds, the list of white-knight investors

that could keep Supercanal on par with market leaders Multicanal and CableVisión has

dwindled.

Supercanal general manager Mariano Lucero confirmed that

UGC is the only firm candidate interested in a strategic investment. He declined to

comment further on the nature of the talks, adding only that no concrete offer had been

made for the company yet.

The Argentine MSO could be worth about $800 to $900 per

subscriber, or up to $369 million, according to one New York-based bond analyst.

Supercanal -- which has much smaller cable assets in three

other Latin American markets and Spain -- faces an arduous restructuring process with

bondholders and creditors, to whom it owes another $104 million.

According to bond-rating agency Fitch IBCA director

Augustine Okwu, negotiations with lenders are stalled pending the liquidation of the

company's assets.

Already wanting out are lead investor Grupo Uno, owned by

Argentina's Vila family, which controls 51.5 percent, as well as minority shareholder

Latlink, a property of the Cuban-American Mas Canosa family.

Multicanal, Supercanal's other main investor, has been

silent on the issue. The MSO, owned by local media conglomerate Grupo Clarín, declined to

comment on Supercanal's troubles despite speculation that it would be forced to increase

its 20 percent stake in the company, rather than letting it fall into bankruptcy.

Commenting on Supercanal's financial difficulties, Clark

said, "It's a complex situation, but hopefully, we'll emerge as a catalyst to solve

[Supercanal's] problems."

A deal would join both companies for a second time. In

1997, Denver-based UGC, previously known as United International Holdings Inc., sold its

Argentine operations to Supercanal for $225 million.