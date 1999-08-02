Union Pickets AT&T Sites, Alleging Second-Class Treatment

The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers

picketed outside 150 AT&T Corp. offices last week to protest the company's alleged

treatment of union members at its cable systems.

An estimated 1,500 IBEW members took part in the one-day

action, which stemmed from AT&T's alleged refusal to give the 500 unionized workers it

inherited from Tele-Communications Inc. the same benefits as its non-union cable

employees.

IBEW officials also accused AT&T of trying to undermine

the union by offering its unrepresented workers stock options and participation in a

better health plan.

Overall, the union represents some 2,500 AT&T

employees. In a prepared statement, IBEW International president John J. Barry said that

after years of a "good working relationship" with AT&T, the company is

suddenly trying to force "second-class citizenship" on to its unionized cable

employees.

"At a time when the telecommunications industry enjoys

unlimited opportunities, there is no reason for a large, successful company like AT&T

to stonewall its own workers," Barry said.

LaRae Marsik, spokeswoman for AT&T Broadband &

Internet Services, the subsidiary that operates the former TCI systems, said the company

was "disappointed" that the union chose to picket, rather than let "the

negotiations move the process along."

The affected employees are workers TCI inherited when it

acquired all of Jones Intercable's properties in the Chicago market, Marsik said. After

the deal closed, she said, the company immediately recognized collective-bargaining

agreements that were scheduled to expire last month.

She characterized the IBEW's allegations as

"unfair," arguing that the company's offer to the unionized workers was

"equitable and comparable to what other company employees represented by the IBEW

receive in Illinois and Indiana."

"AT&T BIS respects the collective-bargaining

process, and it's our desire to negotiate a fair and equitable contract as soon as

possible," she added.

The union, however, contends AT&T has turned the

negotiations over to the law firm of Kreitzman, Mortensen, Simon & Irgang, which so

far has rejected attempts to grant parity to IBEW-represented employees.

"We want to meet face-to-face with AT&T's

labor-relations staff -- not some lawyers -- to hammer out a fair agreement," Barry

said. "Until then, we will inform the public of how AT&T's irresponsible actions

are threatening the living standards of its own workers and all employees in the

telecommunications industry."

Union spokesman Jim Spellane said the pickets went up at

sites across the nation, including AT&T's corporate headquarters in Basking Ridge,

N.J., where 60 union members showed up.

"Obviously, we couldn't get all AT&T locations,

because there are so many of them. But we did get facilities in 49 states," said

Spellane, who picketed at one of eight AT&T offices in Washington D.C.

Spellane said the foundering negotiations were the result

of TCI's well-known aversion to "having unions on the property." Of the 24,000

former TCI workers, only 500 were union members, he added. "That goes to show you

what kind of union penetration TCI had."

Spellane claimed the same executives who fought organizing

efforts at TCI are trying to introduce that philosophy to AT&T, in an attempt to force

the union out.

"TCI's anti-union ways didn't go away just because

it's AT&T now," he said. "That kind of corporate culture doesn't vanish

overnight. It's TCI people running that division, and we believe they want us out. We'd

certainly rather see them influenced by AT&T, rather than see them introduce that kind

of thinking into AT&T."

Marsik argued that TCI's reputation as a non-union shop

indicated the MSO's employees felt that such representation "was not needed."

"Whether at TCI, or now at AT&T BIS, the decision

whether to be represented by a union is the employee's choice," she said. "In

the past, our employees have demonstrated by voting to reject union representation that

they felt that the treatment they received was fair."

AT&T and the IBEW must iron out an agreement by an Aug.

5 deadline. Spellane declined to say whether a strike is an option.

"It's too early to say," he said. "It

depends on how negotiations go. We'll plan our strategy from there."