Under New CEOs, 3 Nets Set Big Plans

Roughly one year ago, three cable networks with established

brands -- Lifetime Television, Comedy Central and E! Entertainment Television -- had just

lost their popular, longtime presidents.

Lifetime's board had decided not to renew Doug

McCormick's contract. Comedy president Doug Herzog had moved to the broadcast side to

become president of entertainment at the Fox network, where he eventually underwent a

baptism by fire as the network's fall lineup flopped. And E! president and CEO Lee

Masters had just left to become president and CEO of what is now called Liberty Digital.

Today, Lifetime and Comedy have new chiefs who have been on

board just shy of 12 months -- Carole Black and Larry Divney, respectively.

In contrast, E! is still searching for a president. The

hunt, which had been on hiatus, resumed in August after acting chief Fran Shea decided

that she didn't want to replace Masters permanently. Both E! and Comcast Corp., which

owns a controlling interest in the network, claimed that they don't expect a

successor to be chosen soon.

But among the names mentioned as potential candidates for

the E! president's slot, according to sources, are Kate McEnroe, president of AMC

Networks, and Amy Banse, a vice president at Comcast.

During the past year, E! and Lifetime saw major turnover in

their executive ranks. Black brought in her own team as four top Lifetime officials

exited: executive vice president Jane Tollinger, senior vice president of research Barry

Kresch, senior vice president of marketing Mary Pat Ryan and senior vice president of

affiliate relations Bill Padalino.

E!'s executive exodus included Debra Green, senior

vice president of affiliate relations; Dale Hopkins, senior vice president of marketing;

and chief financial officer William Keenan.

While Comedy saw far less turnover, late last year it lost

its programming czar, Eileen Katz, who was instrumental in bringing the landmark animated

hit South Park to the network.

More so than 1999, this year may truly be the time when the

new top executives at the three networks -- including whomever winds up heading E! -- will

firmly put their stamps on their channels and even expand into new directions. Comedy, for

example, is looking to do a digital channel, and Lifetime is considering two new digital

services, which it could add to its Lifetime Movie Network to create a digital package for

operators.

All three networks will continue to ramp up their original

programming this year, with E! debuting its first made-for-TV movie, Best Actress,

in March.

Here's a look at what the three programming services

have planned for 2000, and where they came from last year.

LIFETIME

Lifetime will face a feisty new competitor in its niche

next month -- Geraldine Laybourne's Oxygen -- but Black publicly hasn't

expressed much concern about that threat. She said Lifetime has seen rivals for its

women's audience sprout up during the past few years, yet its ratings have still been

on the rise.

"We have tremendous competition, and we have had

tremendous competition," Black said. "Everyone is really going after women.

Women are the hot target now. Broadcasters have always been [going after them], as have

many cable networks that don't call themselves, as we do, television for women, but

yet it's clear that women are their targets. It's everyone from HGTV [Home &

Garden Television], Food Network, Romance Classics, E!, you name it. And some of them have

both [male and female] audiences, as we do, too."

Black, a veteran of KNBC-TV in Los Angeles, maintained that

more women viewers are coming to cable as they are offered more programming choices in the

medium, so the competition is causing the audience to expand. "As more people have

come into the category, Lifetime has grown," she added.

This year, Black's game plan is to jump-start

Lifetime's marketing efforts under the wing of one of her hires, executive vice

president of marketing Rick Haskins, increasing its media spending by 92 percent in

2000 from last year. "Wherever I've gone, I've always ratcheted up the

marketing," she said.

Lifetime will also expand its original informational

programming -- a genre that is one of Oxygen's program linchpins. But Black

maintained that Lifetime's moves are not a reaction to Oxygen, but rather a natural

next step for the dominant women's network, which reaches more than 75 million homes.

"We would have been revving up no matter what, and

we've already started this year," she said. "The women behind Oxygen are

awesome, and they'll probably have a good launch. But we have so many competitors

already that it just becomes another competitor."

Black believes her role last year was "re-energizing

the company, pulling everybody into the vision to be first in the hearts and minds

of women."

Black, who started her career as a brand manager at Procter

& Gamble Co., said she there is a lot of potential at Lifetime that hasn't been

taken advantage of. "I saw what was an incredible brand, and how big we could

be," she added. "The opportunity seemed so huge, and we hadn't done

everything we could to grow the brand."

According to Marissa Nance, vice president of entertainment

marketing at BBDO New York, "Carole Black is very astute at branding."

Black's favorite statistic, which she repeated to a

number of reporters, is that of the women who don't watch Lifetime, 41 percent said

they don't watch because they don't know what it's about -- not because

they saw it and didn't like it.

"And that's because we haven't really

marketed ourselves further than our own on-air, if you will," she said. "What an

opportunity that [41 percent] is."

So this year, the concept is to use print, radio, local

cable and promotions at retail outlets to get the word out about Lifetime to people other

than its own viewers. Part of the plan is to do cross-promotions with its corporate

parents, The Walt Disney Co. and Hearst Corp., the latter of which owns a stable of

popular women's magazines.

For example, Lifetime is working on a TV special on the

rebirth of Harper's Bazaar, according to Black.

And last fall, Lifetime began reairing ABC's hit Once

and Again on Friday nights, just days after its first play on the broadcast network.

Lifetime and ABC, part of Disney, are talking about cross-promotion relating to that show,

Black said.

In another case of corporate synergy, Hearst's

TV-station group, Hearst-Argyle Television, is seeking contract extensions for Lifetime,

and carriage for LMN, from cable operators in exchange for retransmission consent.

Lifetime batted .500 with its new primetimeseries

this year. Beyond Chance, hosted by Melissa Etheridge, is considered a success, and

Black hopes to eventually be able to strip it.But a series hosted by wacky British

talk-show host Ruby Wax flopped, and it has been canceled.

Veteran primetime drama Any Day Now is going strong,

though. A special two-hour episode of the show in October posted a 3.1 rating, the highest

ever for an episode of a Lifetime original series.

In 1999, Lifetime's total-day ratings were up 11

percent, to a 1.0 from a 0.9, according to Nielsen Media Research. But the network was

flat in primetime at a 1.6.

This year, Black plans to bump up the amount of original

programming Lifetime is doing, particularly in daytime. The network is also doing two

pilots for primetime. The goal is three or four new original shows for daytime and one or

two new shows for primetime.

According to Black, adding more informational programming

to the mix is important for Lifetime. "It makes a lot of sense as a direction to go

in," she said. "I have a news background. And if you have a daily reason for

people to come into your programming, they will come in more frequently. To be more

topical is important."

That effort already started last year. In July, for

example, Black had Lifetime do news cut-ins, through ABC, to update viewers on the

disappearance of John F. Kennedy Jr.'s plane.

Lifetime is also exploring expanding beyond its current

digital service, LMN.

"We're looking at two other networks in the

digital field," Black said. "We're just waiting for research to come back

on that. But we should be able to offer cable operators a family of networks. Discovery

[Communications Inc.] has been successful with that, and A&E [Television Networks] has

done that extraordinarily well, and Disney [Channel] now with Toon Disney. With a brand as

strong as we have, we should be able to do that."

She declined to discuss what concepts Lifetime is

considering for digital.

Just as Oxygen is stressing the convergence of its cable

network and Web site, Lifetime is revamping its online offering. Black hired Jessica

Marshall, formerly of TV Guide Online, as senior vice president of Lifetime Online to

oversee that initiative.

"She's building a great team," Black said.

"Our strategy is how can we be additive. It's really important online to offer

something different than what you see on television."

COMEDY CENTRAL

Divney and his new No. 2 lieutenant, Bill Hilary, will have

a lot more to work with, in terms of dollars, for programming and marketing this year.

Comedy will have a programming budget of $122 million, up

22 percent from last year's $100 million. In 2001, its programming budget will

increase to $150 million. Comedy's marketing budget, as well, will increase to $25

million in 2000 compared with $17 million in 1999.

"There's going to be a big push with our Indecision

2000 election coverage," Divney said.

Divney, the network's well-liked former head of ad

sales, is also aiming to make Comedy more of an appointment network. "I want to make

it a real destination with viewers," he said.

To achieve that goal, he is looking to keep adding new

original programming, to cut down on repeats of shows on the network and to acquire better

theatrical titles. Comedy made inroads on the theatrical front last year, closing deals

for titles such as Dogma, Rushmore and Outside Providence.

And while South Park is no longer doing6-plus

ratings, as it did during the peak of its popularity, the show is still seen as fairly

solid. An equally raunchy new series that debuted in 1999, The Man Show,is

being considered a bona fide success, if not the cultural sensation that South Park proved

to be. The Man Show,a paean to young-male chauvinism, averages a 2.3

rating.

Comedy did nine pilots in 1999, compared with three or four

per year previously. The network just gave the green light to two new series for this

summer, Strip Mall and Don't Forget Your Toothbrush. "In the

programming department, we've hit our goals," Divney said.

In 1999, Comedy posted a 0.4 total-day rating, flat from

the prior year. It was also flat in primetime at a 0.7.

Unlike Lifetime and E!, Comedy didn't experience a

huge outflow of executives when Divney was promoted. However, it did recently lose its top

programmer, Katz, when Divney picked British Broadcasting Corp. veteran Hilary as his

general manager, a newly created position. Hilary, who starts work this month, will

oversee both marketing and programming for Comedy.

Divney said he may not replace Katz, but he may instead

restructure Comedy's programming department, making use of in-house talent.

"With Eileen gone, we can take another look at it," he added. "We have a

pretty good bench."

Comedy has several items on its agenda for this year,

including possibly launching a digital network. Divney hopes to be able to announce its

digital network in the first quarter.

"It's real estate, and it gives operators another

value component to offer on their digital packages," he added. "And everyone

else has one. We're looking at our library now, at our stand-up [shows] and so

forth."

The network is also looking to improve its Internet

presence, seeking alliances and partners for its Web site, according to Divney. "We

need to step up our Web site from what it is," he said. "We need original

content, so it's not just a promotional vehicle."

Comedy will also be going to MSOs with a license-fee

increase -- a process that started in 1999. "The brand has improved

substantially," Divney said, "but [cable operators] have a lot of

leverage."

Rob Stengel, a principal of consulting firm Continental

Consulting Group, believes Comedy has made strides. "I think the operators like the

product," he said.

Frank Hughes, senior vice president of programming at the

National Cable Television Cooperative, said Comedy has hit its stride. "It continues

to thrive, even though the euphoria of South Park has cooled off," he added.

Comedy has been on a roll in terms of distribution, which

Divney expects to continue this year. The network ended 1999 at 62.4 million subscribers,

and it plans to be in at least 66 million by the end of 2000.

E!

E! is the only one of the three networks that still

hasn't gotten a permanent president. "We still have a ways to go," Comcast

spokesman Joe Waz said. "We don't see anything imminent. The process is still

going forward."

E!'s search for a successor to Masters was put on hold

because Comcast was hoping that Shea, the acting president and former senior vice

president of programming, would take the post permanently. But in August, E! and

part-owner Comcast announced that Shea didn't want the job, and that she would act as

a consultant while the hunt resumed for Masters' replacement.

When Shea stepped in last year, she oversaw a major

restructuring of E!'s management -- one that ruffled some feathers and helped to

precipitate an exodus of executives.

Shea maintained that a number of the executive departures

were expected: Many of the officials were vested and were eligible for attractive

financial payouts at the end of last year. Shea also said she and Masters had discussed a

restructuring of the E! organization when he was weighing whether or not he would actually

leave the network.

Under Shea's wing and that of Greg Brannan, executive

vice president of programming and content, E!'s commitment to original programming

expanded last year. In primetime, the network began stripping popular shows such as Mysteries

& Scandals and The E! True Hollywood Story.

In addition, E! is moving beyond reality-based shows and

into fiction this year. "Our next step is fiction," Brannan said. "That

pays dividends. Our fictional programs will look very at-home to our audience."

E! has unveiled plans to develop original movies and a

fictional series, as well, relating to Hollywood, TV and acting. The network has completed

Best Actress, and it will start production on two other movies, Spinning Out of

Control and Becoming Dick,in the first quarter. E! has also completed

six episodes of its fiction series Hollywood Off-Ramp.

Nance said it's "very astute" for E! to

premiere its first original around Oscar time, since the network made a name for itself

with its Oscar-related shows, including Joan Rivers' notorious critiques of

attendees' attire.

E!, which is in 59.3 million homes, even has a game show in

the works, Search Party.

Last year, E! was flat in total-day ratings at a 0.3, but

it was up 25 percent in primetime, to a 0.5 from a 0.4.

E!'s digital network, Style, now reaches 6 million

subscribers. E! officials had projected last summer that Style would be in 10 million

homes by year's end. E!'s goal for the end of 2000 is for Style to be in 20

million homes.