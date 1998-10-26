U.K.s Pace Captures Two Deals at ECC

London -- European set-top manufacturer Pace Micro

Technology plc snared two deals at last week's European Cable Communications '98

show here.

One deal was with cable operator NTL Ltd. to supply 100,000

digital cable boxes, and the other was with Network Computer Inc. for interactive

technology inside Pace digital boxes.

The first Pace set-top boxes with the NCI technology will

be brought to market by Cable & Wireless Communications in the United Kingdom next

spring. CWC signed a deal in July under which Pace will provide 100,000 digital boxes to

the cable operator.

The technology alliance with NCI follows a deal that CWC

signed in March through which it chose NCI's "DTV Navigator" platform as

the foundation for its broadband interactive-cable deployments.

As far as Pace's new digital-box order with NTL, the

supplier said it will deliver the 100,000 NTL boxes over the next 12 months.

Pace now has digital-box agreements with two of

Britain's three MSOs. Pace also supplies digital boxes to British Sky Broadcasting,

which launched its digital service Oct. 1.

"We are also at an advanced development stage with our

'ONdigital' digital-terrestrial box, and we are about to embark on field

trials," Malcolm Miller, Pace's CEO, said in a prepared statement last week.

ONdigital launches Nov. 15.