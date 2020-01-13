Ukrainian Series Producer Rion Upped at OANN

Chanel Rion has been named chief White House correspondent for One America News Network (OANN).

Rion produced the three-part America One Investigates series following lawyer and former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani as he traveled to Ukraine for his top client, President Trump, in an attempt to collect evidence of Ukrainian election meddling.

Chanel Rion, OANN's new chief White House correspondent

Rion has been covering the President's re-election campaign for the network, as well as the White House and national security.

President Trump last summer tweeted his favor for OANN as one of his new news outlets of choice after he took some issue with his coverage by Fox News.

OANN is the conservative news network launched by Herring Networks.