U.K. Merger Would Create Industry Behemoth

London-- The merger of two British media companies would

create an industry giant that would control huge pieces of the country's TV audience

and advertising.

Carlton Communications plc and United News & Media plc,

which agreed last month to merge operations, would combine for a market capitalization of

about £8 billion ($12.8 billion).

If the deal goes through, it would create a single company

reaching 65 percent of the United Kingdom broadcast-television audience. Combined, the new

group would have an annual income of some £4 billion ($6.4 billion) and operating profits

in the region of $1 billion.

Looking at the overall picture, including satellite and

cable, the new company would also control an estimated 41 percent of U.K. TV advertising

-- well above the 25 percent allowed under current broadcasting regulations. Because the

deal would surpass existing limits on size and audience share, it would need either the

repeal of or amendments to the U.K.'s complex broadcasting regulations.

An investment analyst last week said any changes in the TV

regulations to help this deal along could risk opening the door to any number of rival

entrants, ranging from Rupert Murdoch's News Corp. to powerful European- or

U.S.-backed media groups.

A stronger combined outfit -- if rival Granada Group plc

doesn't itself enter a bid for either Carlton or UN&M -- could mean a wholesale

re-evaluation of their involvement in niche television.

Carlton and Granada jointly own digital-terrestrial

platform ONdigital, and could sell part of the company in an initial public offering next

year on the back of expected buoyant holiday sales.

If the deal goes through, there is some speculation that

either Carlton or Granada could unload its stake in ONdigital.

So far, United News & Media's only significant

investment in thematic TV has been in the Rapture teenage channel.

The new company would have just one main rival in

over-the-air TV, Granada, which to date has dominated the ITV network. So far, neither

Carlton or United News & Media have made much of an inroad into multichannel TV

programming. Analysts were also skeptical of whether the new entity would lead to any real

progress in the new-media sector.

"Carton and [United News & Media], even if merged,

pose no current threat to the experienced multichannel hands" of Flextech plc,

British Sky Broadcasting Group plc, Discovery Channel, Turner Broadcasting System, MTV

Networks or the British Broadcasting Corp, said one analyst. "All these [companies]

have years of successfully migrating programming and brands across into the multichannel

universe. Both Carlton and [United News & Media] have yet to prove their skills in

these areas."