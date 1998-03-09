U.K. Cable PPV Service Finally Bows

London -- After six years of struggling to mount a

cable-backed pay-per-view service, U.K. operators this week will launch Front Row, the

British cable industry's first movies-on-demand service.

When Front Row starts operations March 12, it will compete

with four-channel PPV service Sky Box Office, which was launched in December by satellite

operator British Sky Broadcasting. That service is also offered by Cable & Wireless

Communications, the largest U.K. cable operator, which agreed to take Sky's PPV

service, rather than becoming a partner in Front Row.

Front Row is backed by a consortium of four cable

companies: Telewest Communications plc, NTL, Diamond Cable and General Cable. The service

was formed to enable the cable industry to deal directly with the film studios. Front Row

will initially offer films such as Jerry Maguire, Anaconda, Matilda and

Mars Attacks! to more than 1 million subscribers for £2.99 ($5) per film -- the same

price charged for Sky Box Office movies.

To date, Front Row has signed nonexclusive

film-distribution agreements with Buena Vista International, Warner Bros. and

Columbia-TriStar International Television. Together, those three studios account for 60

percent of U.S. box-office films.

"In terms of the number of studios and films, Front

Row is equivalent to what Sky has available," said Front Row's CEO, Andy

Birchall. "But in the larger sense of how easy is it to use, cable is much

easier."

Front Row subscribers will be able to order films either

via remote control or set-top box, or over the telephone. Sky Box Office satellite

subscribers have to order via telephone.

Birchall said it's highly unlikely that the cable

companies involved in Front Row will also offer Sky Box Office. "It would confuse

customers, and the cable companies have decided that our service is sufficient," he

said.

Birchall added that Front Row executives are in discussions

with a number of other cable operators to join the consortium.

U.K. cable companies have been trying to put together a

movies-on-demand service to combat Sky for the last six years, only to wind up launching

three months later than Sky's and without the cooperation of the industry's

largest MSO.

Front Row will air films six months ahead of the normal

terrestrial and pay TV schedules, and six months after video rental. Films will be shown

at a variety of times to ensure greater viewing choice and convenience, just like going to

the cinema.

"The way that the schedule is composed, and the way

that we promote Front Row, is similar to buying a film at a multiplex," explained

Birchall. "That's the feeling that we want. It's like viewing at a

multiplex, but in your home."