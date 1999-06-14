UIH Renames Itself United GlobalCom

In keeping with its global communications position and

strategy, United International Holdings Inc. will change its name to UnitedGlobalCom, and

will change its trading symbol on the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated

Quotation system to "UCOMA" on June 14.

Company director of finance Stanley Di Cicco said the name

change was made to better reflect United's operations and to create better recognition

among the company's growing customer base.

"This more aptly reflects what we are," Di Cicco

said. "We're an operating company and we have been for a couple of years. Right now

we own, control and consolidate nearly 100 percent of our operations. We're more than just

multichannel TV."

United, based in Denver, primarily operates cable holdings

outside of the United States. Its three biggest operating subsidiaries are United

Pan-Europe Communications, which provides a range of cable television, telephony and

high-speed Internet services in 12 countries; Austar Communications, one of the largest

broadband communications companies in Australia and New Zealand; and VTR Hipercable, the

largest cable television operator in Chile.

Broadband services are becoming an increasingly larger part

of United's business, Di Cicco said. With that growing customer base, a name that better

represents the company's services and mission was warranted, he added.

"When people look at the name, they're not going to

say 'What do you guys do?' " Di Cicco said.

UnitedGlobalCom operating systems pass about 11.2 million

homes and serve more than 5.5 million video subscribers in more than 20 countries. The

company also has more than 162,000 telephone access lines and 40,000 Internet access

customers. Its programming services reach about 6.4 million subscribers worldwide.

United posted net income of $688.4 million in its most

recent quarter, ended March 31, largely due to an $825.2 million one-time gain from the

initial public offering of its United Pan-Europe subsidiary. The net income compares with

a loss of $189.5 million in the same period a year ago. UIH's revenue surged 60.1 percent

from the first quarter of 1998 to $107.9 million, while its operating loss rose 42.7

percent to $72.3 million.

United Pan Europe went public in February, selling 44.6

million shares, or roughly 40 percent of the company. Di Cicco said United Pan Europe will

not be affected by the name change and will still be traded on the NASDAQ system under the

symbol "UPCOY."

UnitedGlobalCom's stock was trading in the $72.50 range

last week.