UIH Plans Headend in Sky for Europe

London -- The European division of global cable operator

United International Holdings Inc. is about to unveil an extensive strategy to launch a

digital-programming-distribution project in Europe styled after Tele-Communications

Inc.'s Headend in the Sky venture in the United States.

Mark Schneider, president and CEO of UIH's United

Pan-Europe Communication (UPC), based here, confirmed that UPC is finalizing plans to

launch a "digital center to distribute programming and Internet product to digital

set-tops," with the service to be uplinked from the Amsterdam area. Schneider said

final negotiations with equipment vendors and programmers are under way, which will likely

result in a formal announcement of the project shortly.

"We did an RFP [request for proposals] in January, and

we're pretty much done with the process of selecting the equipment vendors and the

location, and even the boxes that we want to use," Schneider said. "We're

focusing on finishing that process by July. As long as our orders are in by July, we

figure that we can launch within a year."

Tony White, vice president and managing director of General

Instrument (Europe) Ltd. in Reading, England, which is one of the companies in the

running, called the UPC effort "a project of extreme importance" to the European

industry.

"In terms of the uplink facility, it's one of the

bigger projects that we've bid on recently," he said. "In terms of the

other end -- the set-tops -- it is a very, very significant award. It's up there with

the big ones for us."

As with HITS, the UPC project is designed to enable local

cable operators to add digital tiers while they work on upgrading their systems, and to

offer new channels much-needed distribution. UPC's systems reach 3.1 million homes in

13 European countries.

However, one European cable expert -- Marcel de Sutter,

secretary general of the Association of Private Cable Operators, a trade group based in

Brussels, Belgium -- doubted that the HITS formula could be successfully adapted to

Europe. He cited high European satellite-transponder costs and a greater need for locally

targeted programming as two significant hurdles that the UPC venture will face.

"I don't feel that it can succeed," de

Sutter said.

Schneider countered, "We know that people are going to

want to be on this platform because we can deliver a lot of subs to them. We have signed

some programming deals, and we're negotiating a lot of programming."

He said it's likely that an announcement from UPC

involving a programming partner will come first -- probably one with a leading player in

Scandinavia that will lend its programming to the UPC venture across three or four

countries.

"You'll see some announcements from us within the

next two to three weeks, maybe a month on the outside, on some different ventures -- not

so much technology as content partners and expertise partners," Schneider said.

Regarding equipment vendors, he declined to say which

companies were still in the running.

"There's a very hot-and-heavy set of negotiations

going on right now in price and who we use, so we're still a little ways from

finalizing it," he said.

"Our understanding is that some recommendations will

go before the UIH board on vendors -- probably a short list -- within the next few

weeks," White said. "The board will approve it, then final contract negotiations

will take place."

As envisioned, the UPC project will include existing

channels -- both local and pan-European networks -- as well as many new channels,

particularly in the pay-per-view realm.

"I'm thinking that there will be around eight

channels per language-group area, either done in joint ventures or by ourselves,"

Schneider said. "There will be any number of channels from other providers, like a

Turner [Broadcasting System Inc.], or you name it -- all of the other guys that are

producing channels that we want to have on the digital platform."

"Programming, obviously, is key, as always,"

White said. "You're only going to sell any kind of addressable package with the

right programming. I know that they're working very hard on that aspect."

Schneider said he envisioned an offering "somewhere in

the 30-channel neighborhood. Then, for the NVOD [near-video-on-demand] business, 50 to

70" channels.

While existing and new European networks will see the UPC

project as another way to gain additional carriage, European TV observers speculated that

UPC may also have some difficulty clearing the rights for its NVOD channels. Schneider

maintained that talks are on track, and he stressed that UPC's regional activity in

PPV for its cable systems across Europe has paved the way for the new set of PPV-rights

talks.

"We've been licensing pay-per-view [rights] in

Austria, Belgium, Norway, Israel and Holland, so we feel very confident that studios are

going to be happy to have us just expand that relationship, as long as we respect their

release dates in the different markets," he said. "We've been able to get

pay-per-view rights in most of our major markets, so far. It's a matter of using file

servers to target the dates when the releases are allowed."

Once the technology and programming deals fall into place,

Schneider said, the European digital project will begin to gear up later this year.

"The digital part of it, the channels, will be ready

by the end of this year or the first part of next year," he said. "The full

digital launch will hopefully be next June." But he added that if things move as

quickly as hoped, the full project could launch "more like in the first quarter of

next year."