U S West Scrambles DSL Picture

U S West Inc. has confirmed plans for a 40-city rollout of

ADSL services by mid-year, lending further confusion to the prospects for success in the

standards-setting initiative recently announced by computer and other industry interests.

The Denver-based carrier said it would launch 'MegaBit

Services' that include consumer-grade access rates at 256 kilobits per second (kbps)

as well as much higher rates for business users in all 14 of the states it serves by June.

The multi-tiered service is based on plug-and-play

equipment supplied by two vendors, Paradyne Inc. and NetSpeed Inc., that employ line codes

and modulation systems that are different from the 'ADSL.Lite' system endorsed

by the new Universal ADSL Working Group.

The UAWG -- of which U S West is a member along with all

the other Bell operating companies, Sprint Communications Co. and GTE Corp. -- has strong

support from Microsoft Corp., Intel Corp. and Compaq Computer Corp. as well as a broad

range of entities from the telecommunications manufacturing sector.

The group has determined it will focus only on solutions

using DMT (discrete multitone) modulation in attempting to come up with a

consumer-friendly ADSL (asymmetrical digital subscriber line) system for distribution in

retail stores as soon as possible.

But while U S West said it would become compliant with any

standard reached through the UAWG, its action accented the liklihood that DSL will be

offered as a consumer product on a potentially vast scale using proprietary systems long

before any standard is worked out.

U S West said it will equip 226 wire centers supporting 5.5

million customer lines by mid-year in more than 40 cities, including major metro regions

such as Phoenix, Ariz., where service is already underway; Denver; Des Moines, Iowa;

Minneapolis/St. Pual; Omaha, Neb.; Portland, Ore.; Salt Lake City and Seattle.

The goal of all these DSL.Lite systems is to make it

possible for users to purchase a modem at the store, connect it directly to a phone jack

off existing home wiring and set up the service account using software that comes with the

modem, thereby eliminating any need for special installers.

While the term 'megabit' is commonly used and is

the line speed target annunciated in the UAWG initiative, the systems are designed to

adjust to whatever speeds local line conditions will support or, in the case of tiered

pricing, whatever speed the customer pays for.

U S West, for example, will price its 256 kbps

'MegaHome' service at about $40 per month, while using the same platform to

deliver a 512 kbps 'MegaOffice' service at about $65 per month and a 768 kbps

'MegaBusiness' service at about $80 per month.

As in other telco DSL arrangements, users can choose the

carrier's Internet service provider as their ISP at an additional cost, which, in the

case of U S West's MegaHome service, brings the rate to $59.95, or they can turn to

other providers.

While these prices represent a significant drop in DSL

equipment costs, U S West is counting on further drops in the price curve.

''Our belief is that we need to be down at around

$45 [versus $59.95 per month] to be really competitive with cable modems,' Zell said.

The telco's action contrasts with plans of Ameritech

and SBC Communications Inc. reported a few weeks ago, where the telcos are moving forward

with commercial rollouts using a version of DMT technology from Alcatel Telecom that is

more complicated to install than the various versions of DSL.Lite.

But all carriers, through their membership in UAWG, made

clear their priority now is on meeting pent-up demand for fast online access with

plug-and-play solutions.

So far, the most readily available solutions in this vein

are not DMT based, which means there are likely to be more rollouts of non-DMT DSL.Lite

systems in the interest of reaching the consumer market sooner than later.

'Everyone has signed onto UAWG, because there's

still more support for DMT than any other single solution and nobody wants to be left off

the bandwagon,' said an official with one of the participating companies, asking not

to be named. 'But, after all these years of standards debates, market forces are

taking over, and that means anything can happen.'

'This isn't about line codes and modulation

techniques, it's about getting rid of truck rolls and serving the largest possible

market base,' said Gary Bolton, senior business manager for Nortel Ltd.'s

'1-Meg Modem' product line.

While Nortel is a member of the UAWG, its position is that

'there are a huge number of issues that people are glossing over' in attempting

to predetermine a standard, he added.

Nortel last week was to begin shipping its 1-Meg system,

which is based on QAM (quadrature amplitude modulation), for market trials involving a

Bell operating company, a major independent, Bell Canada and the competitive

local-exchange carrier Transwire Communications LLC. These and other entities are expected

to move to major commercial deployments by midyear, Bolton said.

Further complicating the picture for the UAWG initiative is

a new system in the DSL.Lite sweepstakes unveiled by Paradyne, based on what it calls

'Multiple Virtual Line' technology, which purports to operate at speeds of 768

kbps bi-directionally at distances of up to 24,000 feet.

U S West officials said they were planning to use the

Paradyne technology in their rollouts as well as the NetSpeed system, which is based on

the traditional alternative to DMT known as CAP (carrierless amplitude phase) modulation.

But Joe Zell, president of U S West's Interprise

Networking Services, made clear that, even with the multiple speeds and robust modulation

techniques, his company anticipates the coverage for Megabit Services in any given area

will be limited to anywhere from 50 to 75 percent of all wire loops. That percentage will

go much higher once the company is able to deploy DSL at remote terminals serving

residential subdivisions at the end of digital loop carreiers, which will occur at an

unspecified future date, he said.

Computer interests participating in UAWG made clear their

primary goal is to achieve market scales that justify mass distribution of DSL modems and

modem-equipped pesonal computers along with the software that supports plug-and-play

capabilities.

Without a universal standard, it will be hard to establish

a retail distribution base for DSL modems, they said.

'We'd expect early deployments [of the

UAWG-endorsed DSL.Lite system] as early as late this year,' said Kevin Kahn, director

of communications architecture at Intel. 'But realistically, mass deployment will

find its way over the next two years.'

While the computer companies and their allies among the

major telcos hope to accelerate decision making in the contentious standards-setting

process, Kahn acknowledged there are many hurdles to be cleared. These include:

endorsement from the International Telecommunications Union, securing of interoperability

agreements through the cooperation of the ADSL Forum, a long-standing ad hoc body and

successful operation of field tests in multiple locations.

'We'd expect to contribute to the standards

discussion over the next year and get to a formal spec proposal by the end of the

year,' he said.

With so much unresolved, Rod Schrock, vice president and

general manager of Compaq's Consumer Products Group, refused to commit to a time

frame for retail distribution of ADSL.Lite gear.

'We'll make that decision when the time is

right,' he said, noting that it all depends on when there is sufficient

'telecommunications infrastructure deployed to support very, very large demand.'

Schrock added, 'It won't be as late as 2000, and

it could be as early as the end of '98.'

At the same time, Schrock made clear his company was drawn

to the UAWG initiative by recent research that shows access to the Internet to be the

'clear dominant reason why people are buying PCs.' Eighteen months ago, Internet

access ranked number seven as a motivating factor in PC purchases, he added.

With telcos pushing ahead with already-available DSL.Lite

systems and the computer industry aware of the significance of high speed in facilitating

the number one reason behind PC purchases, the possibility exists that non-proprietary

versions of DSL.Lite modems will begin showing up in retail stores well ahead of

UAWG-endorsed models.

Nortel, in alliance with Rockwell Semiconductor Corp.,

already has chip sets pegged to its 1-Meg spec in development for retail distribution,

Bolton noted.

'There will be a number of retail modem vendors using

the chip set in modems they'll be selling by the middle of the year,' Bolton

said. 'At that point, it will be up to the vendors and retailers to work out the

timing for retail distribution.'