U S West Fights N.M. Over DSL Service

U S West wants the New Mexico Supreme Court to overturn a

state order requiring it to furnish competitors with sensitive cost details concerning its

proposed "MegaBit" Internet-access service.

The New Mexico State Corporation Commission recently

ordered the regional Bell operating company to supply other Internet-service providers in

the state with "vendor-specific" cost data regarding its plans to roll out

asymmetrical-digital-subscriber-line service.

"The issue is not providing the Corporation Commission

with these cost details," said Mary Owen, U S West's director of regulatory affairs.

"The issue is providing competitors with these details. That's not the way that it's

done in the real world."

ADSL technology allows consumers to surf the Internet while

talking on the same phone line. The service delivers data over copper telephone lines at

speeds of up to 7 megabits per second, or almost 250 times faster than a traditional

28.8-kilobit-per-second modem.

U S West filed its tariff to offer ADSL service in New

Mexico this past January. The process slowed to a walk, however, after the SCC staff

decided that the company's application required a separate proceeding, with formal

discovery.

"We were the first of U S West's 14 states to apply to

offer this service, and now, we're the only one where it hasn't been approved," Owen

said.

U S West objected to the SCC order because the state's ISPs

could use information about vendor costs to undercut the telco.

Under the SCC order, U S West must deliver the information

to every entity that intervened before the commission, including the New Mexico Internet

Professionals Association, New Mexico Technet, e.spire Communications Inc., GST

Communications Inc. and the state attorney general's office.U S West promptly withdrew its

tariff for offering the service.

In a prepared statement, the NMIPA said U S West wants to

launch the service on its own terms in order to "leverage its state-granted

monopoly," thereby creating an anti-competitive climate for unregulated services and

allowing it to "extend its monopoly into those markets, as well."

"We understand that U S West is making very good money

on MegaBit in other states, and we have no problem with that," NMIPA president Hank

LeMieux said, in the statement. "The problem is, that's not enough for them: They

appear to want to dominate unregulated services, as well. We don't think that's

appropriate for a state-granted monopoly."

Edward J. Lopez Jr., U S West New Mexico's vice president,

responded with his own statement, in which he said, "New Mexicans will have to wait

for the benefits of this ultrafast service because competitors have exploited the

regulatory process to erect barriers and cause delays."

Owen said it was unclear what options U S West might pursue

if the Supreme Court declines to hear its appeal.