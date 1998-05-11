U S West, CLECs Spur ADSL Growth

The ADSL pace quickened last week, with

earlier-than-expected launches of service in Denver and other cities by U S West

Communications and an unveiling of national launch plans on the part of two start-up

CLECs.

USWC -- which, several weeks ago, said it would launch

asymmetrical digital subscriber line services in more than 40 markets by midyear --

introduced the service in its Denver and Boise, Idaho, territories last week, en route to

what it said would be launches in 24 cities by the end of May.

The carrier's "MegaBit" service, which is

already being offered in Phoenix, uses equipment supplied by Cisco Systems Inc.'s

newly acquired Netspeed unit to deliver data access at rates ranging from 256 kilobits per

second to 7 megabits per second. Monthly fees range from $40 to $840.

USWC last week also took the first step toward supplying

personal computers equipped with ADSL modems through an agreement with Dell Computer Corp.

and Cisco. Dell, the leading supplier of mail-order PCs, will equip certain models of its

Dimension XPS PCs with Cisco modems upon customers' requests, the companies said.

The USWC expansion, which is targeted to reach 5.5 million

lines by June 30, comes amid the growing involvement by competitive local-exchange

carriers in using ADSL technology, illustrated by start-ups Network Access Solutions Inc.

and Rhythm NetConnections Inc.

USWC, Pacific Bell, GTE Corp. and Ameritech Corp. have all

moved forward with large-scale ADSL deployments, ahead of the completion of a proposed

"ADSL.Lite" standard by the Universal ADSL Working Group. The latter represents

a consortium of computer companies, telcos and telecommunications vendors that has said

that it will have a draft of the proposed standard ready by sometime in June.

But all four carriers said the systems that they're

putting in place can be adjusted to add the ADSL.Lite features through software or simple

line-card upgrades.

Participants in the UAWG deliberations remained confident

that the proposed standard will be completed this summer, although there might be some

slippage beyond June.

"It could go a little longer, possibly into July, but

it definitely won't slide into the September time frame," said Jurgen Lison,

manager of advanced-access products for Alcatel Telecom, which is supplying Ameritech and

PacBell.

As far as the CLECs are concerned, NAS has operations

starting in Washington, D.C., and Rhythms in San Diego. Both companies are targeting the

business market, using ADSL as the foundation technology for offering differentiated,

price-competitive services in competition with incumbent LECs and more traditional CLECs.

"We'll be deployed in Washington by midsummer

and, by December, we'll be in five cities, including Baltimore, Philadelphia,

Pittsburgh and Richmond [Va.]," said Jon Aust, CEO of NAS.

Aust said the major barrier to getting under way has not

been the technology, but rather the difficulties of working through the interconnection

and line-provisioning issues with Bell Atlantic Corp., the incumbent LEC in NAS'

operating territory.

Bell Atlantic, by avoiding the use of ADSL itself, has made

it very difficult for other providers to qualify copper loop for the delivery of DSL

services. But NAS has learned that it is possible for CLECs to put the technology to use

under the most adverse local telco conditions, "if you conduct this effort through

the regulatory process, and if you are willing to be persistent and patient," Aust

said.

In its latest move, Bell Atlantic is creating a new set of

plant records that limit DSL access to loop bundles based on anticipated future uses of

the loop for other potentially interfering applications. Aust said NAS will seek to stop

the telco through Federal Communications Commission intervention.

Aust said he "applauded" USWC and other carriers

that are moving into ADSL and making it easier for their competitors to do likewise.

Once a carrier sets qualification parameters for ADSL --

which typically interferes with other advanced services, such as T-1 and ISDN (integrated

services digital network), within the same wire bundle -- it must open those loops for

access to others under the terms of the Telecommunications Act of 1996, Aust said.

Rhythms offered a contrasting view of the regulatory

process as it fired up its ADSL services in San Diego, said James Greenberg, chief network

officer at the CLEC.

"We've had no problem getting access to

copper," he said, noting that PacBell has launched DSL services commercially in the

San Francisco Bay area, and that it is about to do the same in southern California.

Rhythms, with capital funding totaling $200 million, plans

to have "dense ADSL footprints" operative in 11 cities by year's end,

Greenberg said. It is now deploying systems in San Diego, Los Angeles and the Bay area,

and it will soon be setting up operations in Chicago, which Ameritech has targeted for DSL

service by midyear.

Other cities on Rhythms' list include New York,

Boston, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., Greenberg said, noting that the firm plans to

be in at least 30 cities within three years.

Rhythms' management team consists of executives

formerly with Sprint Corp., U S West Inc. and CompuServe.

So far, the involvement of CLECs in ADSL launches has been

largely limited to start-ups, but this is about to change, said Larry Yokell, director of

product development for USWC's MegaBit operation.

"Up to now, the high-profile CLECs have been

conspicuous by their absence, but, judging by how we're getting hit up with

CLEC-tariff issues, it looks like things are definitely heating up," he said.

Yokell, speaking at the Networld+Interop conference in Las

Vegas last week, dismissed naysaying among ADSL detractors as a myopic response to

start-up issues that affect any new data-access technology, whether it's 56-kbps

analog or high-speed cable modems.

USWC is moving ahead with a business plan that it believes

offers an appealing value proposition for end-users and a good return for itself, because

"people are screaming for this stuff," Yokell said.

While it may be Christmas of 1999 before retailers are

selling ADSL modems in great supplies nationwide, the move toward wide-scale support for

low-cost implementation of the technology is well under way, Yokell said.

He added that USWC is already offering

"splitterless" connections for the residential-level service at 256 kbps.

Customers that order ADSL service in the covered territories by calling an 888 number can

plug their Cisco modems directly into phone jacks, without adding any special wiring,

officials said.

Beyond standards, a more troublesome issue concerning

ADSL's growth is the question of interference within wire bundles. In a response to

panelists at the Networld+Interop conference, Steven Powell, senior systems engineer for

distributed architecture and technology at Bank of America, strongly asserted that this

problem would ultimately defeat ADSL as a viable market option.

"It will never happen, because these technologies

simply can't coexist, and nobody has adequate records as to what's in these wire

bundles," said Powell, a former consultant with PacBell and other telcos.

Lison acknowledged that there "have been some

surprises" over some PacBell links in the Bay-area-launch phase -- which is still

considered a market trial, even though services are being offered commercially by several

CLECs, as well as by PacBell.

"The telcos have always known that ADSL would require

a thorough record of line applications, but they've been slow to build the

records," Lison said.

Nonetheless, he added, the records are being compiled, and

the prequalification of lines by computer has moved from a starting point of only about 30

percent of all lines at an ADSL-equipped central office to close to 60 percent. An

additional percentage of lines can be qualified in any given wire bundle without the use

of computers, but this must be done on a trial-and-error basis.