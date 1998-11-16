Tyson, Holyfield Fights Close

The pay-per-view industry is close to getting two major

heavyweight events in the first quarter of 1999 featuring two of the most prolific revenue

generators in PPV history. Showtime Event Television is expected to announce this week the

return of former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson to the ring, in a Jan. 16 event from Las

Vegas against journeyman and former champion Frans Botha.

Meanwhile, TVKO is near completion of a March 13

heavyweight-unification fight between Evander Holyfield and Lennox Lewis from Madison

Square Garden in New York.

Representatives from SET would only confirm a press

conference Tuesday (Nov. 17), but sources close to the situation said Tyson -- who

hasn't fought being suspended in June 1997 for biting Holyfield's ear -- will

fight Botha, who once held the International Boxing Federation heavyweight championship.

And current IBF and World Boxing Association champion

Holyfield is close to finalizing a deal to fight World Boxing Council champ Lennox Lewis

in the first heavyweight bout with all of the major titles on the line since Holyfield

fought Riddick Bowe in 1992.

"There's been a significant level of progress

made between all of the parties involved [with Holyfield-Lewis]," said Mark Taffet,

senior vice president of programming and operations for TVKO.