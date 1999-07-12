Tyson Eyes October Return, PPV Bout in December

Former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson's return to the

ring will most likely be in October on Showtime, which leaves open a potential December

Tyson pay-per-view fight.

Showtime executives said the network is targeting Oct. 2 as

the date for Tyson's first fight since being released from jail on a road-rage

assault charge. The network had looked at a potential September date for the fight.

"Right now, they are just dates on the calendar, but

[Oct. 2] is a date we're targeting," Showtime Sports and Event Programming

executive vice president Jay Larkin said.

It's still unclear who Tyson's first opponent

will be. Published reports suggested Zeljko Mavrovic or Axel Schulz, but Larkin said

Schulz has signed for another fight, and he is no longer considered an opponent.

"We're in discussions with Shelly [Finkel,

Tyson's manager] about who Tyson's next opponent will be, but we're a long

way from finalizing [a deal]," Larkin said.

If Tyson fights in October, Larkin said, there's a

good chance that he will appear in a possible Dec. 11 PPV fight. "It's a clear

date for all of us," he added.

Potential opponents for that fight could be Shannon Briggs

or a rematch with former heavyweight champion Francois Botha. Tyson and Botha fought in

January, with Botha winning most of the fight before getting knocked out by Tyson in the

fifth round. The fight drew 700,000 PPV buys.

Botha and Briggs fight each other on PPV Aug. 7. "If

Botha wins, a Tyson-Botha rematch is not an uninteresting prospect," Larkin said.

"But if Briggs rises to the occasion, it could be Briggs."

One opponent not being discussed is former heavyweight

champion George Foreman. Earlier published reports claimed that Foreman was interested in

fighting Tyson, but Larkin said the 50-year-old fighter had yet to contact Tyson's

representatives concerning a bout.

"[Tyson-Foreman] is fantasy; there's nothing

behind that rumor," Larkin said. "I think it would be a fantastic fight for the

industry, but we have no indication [of interest from Foreman]."