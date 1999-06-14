Tycoons Arrest Order Hastens Change at CEI

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina -- A recent arrest order for a top

official at one of Latin America's most ambitious media-holding companies, Argentina's CEI

Citicorp Holdings S.A., could accelerate changes in management and ownership there.

Raul Moneta, who currently sits on the board of CEI and is

its former CEO, has been charged with fraud and conspiracy linked to two defunct

provincial banks he controls. The charges came from a Mendoza province judge, who issued

the arrest order. Moneta is still at large.

As a result of the embarrassing episode, media analysts

forecast that U.S. investment firm Hicks, Muse, Tate & Furst Inc. will boost its

controlling stake in CEI. The controversial tycoon's already weakened grip on CEI will

further unravel, they predict.

CEI counts among its holdings a joint venture with United

States-based Liberty Media International in the large Argentine MSO Cablevisión/TCI2.

The judge's order came only weeks after HMT&F partner

Thomas Hicks replaced Moneta as CEI's CEO. The executive shuffle was then followed by an

announcement that Moneta's Grupo República and HMT&F would consolidate their combined

68.8 percent share of CEI under a new holding, to be led by HMT&F and called Argentine

Media Investments.

But Moneta's minority participation in the new holding

company has yet to be determined. This has led some analysts to conclude the still

unaccounted for Moneta could be in the U.S. raising funds to hold on to a stake of CEI,

the crown jewel of his perishing empire.

Both HMT&F and CEI here have refused to comment on

Moneta's arrest, stating only that they were following events closely.

Analysts believe, however, the tycoon's legal and financial

misfortunes came at an opportune moment for the Dallas-based investors.

Moneta's value to CEI as a close political ally of outgoing

President Carlos Menem could turn into a liability if the next government -- as both major

candidates have promised -- adopts tougher antitrust laws and investigates alleged

corruption involving the Menem government and its links to high-profile corporations such

as CEI.

"CEI is less fragile today without Moneta. In order to

build upon what they accomplished with him in the Menem years, they need to

professionalize their lobbying efforts and clean up their public image. I think HMT&F

can be the catalyst for that transition," Ariel Barlaro, editor of local

telecommunications industry newsletter Convergencia said.

Analysts agreed that because of the leadership change,

Moneta's financial contribution to the company was even less important than his strategic

one.

"HMT&F wants to make CEI their own so that they

can tie it together with their other cable assets in the region. Moneta's departure can

only help them in that regard," said Christopher Ecclestone, an equities analyst at

investment boutique Buenos Aires Trust.

However, the difficult task of integrating these holdings

-- which are concentrated in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Venezuela and Mexico -- with CEI's

more than $4 billion worth of assets is likely to dampen any post-Moneta-era celebrations

that might occur.

"For HMT&F to add enough value to CEI to get even

close to the 35 percent return they're looking for requires a significant long-term

investment," said Zain Manekia, a Warburg Dillon Read Latin American telecom analyst.

Manekia pointed out that the company's most profitable

asset, which has essentially subsidized its well-publicized cable shopping spree of late,

is its 50.2 percent stake in Cointel S.A., the parent company that controls phone company

Telefónica Argentina S.A. Its other assets -- which include a 35.9 percent stake in

CableVisión/TCI2, 20 percent of sports-television programmer Torneos y Competencias and a

26.8 percent investment in media holding company AtCo --are in many cases failing to make

money.

CEI's other major shareholder, Citigroup Inc., must sell

its 23.4 percent of the company before 2003 to comply with U.S. antitrust laws. CEI's

remaining shares are traded publicly in Argentina.