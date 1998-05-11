TVN to Offer Analog PPV Feeds

Atlanta -- Hoping to lure former Request Television

affiliates, TVN Entertainment Corp. yesterday announced the launch of three new

pay-per-view feeds for analog distribution.

TVN, which already offers a 32-channel, digital

near-video-on-demand movie and event service, will add three more digital channels June 1

that can be converted into analog signals, said Jim Ramo, president and COO for TVN. While

one channel will offer a mix of current hits similar to Request 1, the second and third

channels will feature a movie-of-the-week and movie-of-the-day format, Ramo said.

TVN will set affiliate fees similar to those of Viewer's

Choice and Request, but would not reveal specific figures. "We're not going to make

any changes in the economics of the business," Ramo said.

The move is in response to Request's decision last month to

close its doors June 30, leaving Viewer's Choice as the largest PPV service. "We've

received calls from [Request affiliates] wondering what we're doing," Ramo said.

"Since we have the infrastructure already in place, we could provide a service to

those affiliates."

TVN is confident it will be able to sign up several

affiliates, but Ramo said the company is committed to the digital business. "This is

an interim move for some operators until it's time for them to go digital," said

Ramo. "We're focused on developing our NVOD business."

Nevertheless, at least one midsize Request affiliate is

interested in TVN's analog service. "I'm looking at all of our options, including

TVN," said the operator.

TVN is currently negotiating with the studios and event

distributors to license PPV programming for the new channels. "We have tremendous

support from the studios and we expect to continue those relationships," Ramo said.

At least one studio executive said that it would like

another outlet like TVN for its PPV movie product.

The new feeds will originate from the Galaxy 9 digital

satellite. TVN will offer free of charge to operators the converter boxes necessary to

receive the signal, Ramo said.

Through August 15, however, operators will be able to

receive the channels on the analog Galaxy 3R satellite.

In other TVN news, the network has booked a half dozen

cable affiliates for its new digital cable services.

TVN's 32-channel, digital NVOD programming service will be

launched this summer by Summit Cablevision, Seattle, and later by Summit systems in four

other northwestern markets.

Green Tree Cable plans a June launch for TVN's turnkey

service at its Louisa, Ky., system, while Marcus Cable Co. L.P.'s Burbank/Glendale,

Calif., system plans a July kickoff. Other operators planning TVN digital launches include

Cable America and Clinton Cable.

Along with the company's rollout in several Comcast Cable

systems representing about 1.5 million, TVN's digital service will be in front of 1.5

million households, Ramo said.

"After launching TVN Digital Cable Television only 16

weeks ago, the response from the cable community has been extremely positive," Ramo

said. "Cable operators recognize that they must deploy digital technology and

programming now to generate new revenue streams and remain competitive with DBS

[direct-broadcast satellite], home video and cable's other competitors."