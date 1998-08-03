TVN Gets Funding, Seeks Subs

TVN Entertainment Corp. received $200 million in capital

last week to help fund its drive to offer a digitally enhanced, multichannel pay-per-view

operation.

But the network still has an uphill battle against

PPV-network juggernaut Viewer's Choice, which controls the analog-PPV business, and

which is offering its own digital-PPV channels.

TVN sold $200 million of senior notes and warrants in a

private placement to help finance its 35-channel, digital, near-video-on-demand

programming service for operators. The deal was financed at a relatively high 14 percent

interest level, leaving some industry observers speculating about the company's

future standing among Wall Street investors.

But Jim Ramo, president and CEO of TVN, said the sale went

smoothly, adding that there was no trepidation among potential buyers.

"This was clearly a high-yield offering for a company

in the early stages of development," Ramo said. "We have a business plan

that's intended to help small cable systems to roll out digital cable, and this will

give us the necessary wherewithal to support that plan."

The company has already signed a digital distribution deal

with Comcast Corp.

systems representing 1 million subscribers. It also has

deals with Marcus Cable Co. L.P. and with several small MSOs including Summit Cablevision,

Kentucky-based Green Tree Cable, Arkansas-based Clinton Cable, Cable America and Pinetree

Cablevision.

Cablevision Systems Corp. also distributes TVN's five-

to eight-channel analog service to its more than 2 million addressable households. But

Cablevision has yet to sign on for TVN's digital-PPV service, and it may end up

offering a stand-alone digital service, sources close to the situation said.

As for the rest of the industry, TVN will battle with

Viewer's Choice for supremacy in the digital-NVOD world. Viewer's Choice is

providing a 32-channel digital service for operators, and it has a built-in advantage

because several of the largest MSOs -- including Time Warner Cable and Tele-Communications

Inc. -- hold ownership interest in the service.

Nevertheless, Ramo said, TVN will push forward, adding that

it has several deals in the works, although he declined to be more specific.

At least one MSO said it was taking a wait-and-see attitude

with regard to TVN. "They have an interesting story to tell, and we'll be

listening," an MSO executive said.