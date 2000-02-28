TVN Forms Transactional Content Group

In a reorganization of its company, TVN Entertainment Corp.

has created Transactional Content Group to oversee its pay-per-view, video-on-demand and

transactional businesses.

TCG will be the umbrella group for TVN's near-VOD,

VOD, PPV-event, home shopping and direct-response businesses, which combined serve about

50 million direct-broadcast satellite and cable homes, TVN chairman and CEO Stu Levin

said.

The group will be headed by Gunthy-Renker Television CEO

Gregory A. Thomas. GRTV, which TVN purchased last year, primarily develops and distributes

infomercials.

"TCG will specialize in marketing programming and data

that consumers either pay to view or are motivated by to make a purchase," Thomas

said. "The benefit for our affiliates and partners is in maximizing revenue across a

full menu of transactional services."

TVN also appointed cable veteran James Riley as senior vice

president of business development for TCG. Riley -- who previously held sales positions

for Rainbow Programming Holdings Inc., E! Entertainment Television and GRTV Networks --

will handle the group's distribution and marketing efforts, Levin said.

The TCG formation comes on the heels of TVN's

formation in December of Broadband Internet Group, which handles the company's

playback, content-origination, digital compression and encryption services.

The announcement also comes in the midst of a transition

period for the company. Several key TVN executives have recently left, including CEO Jim

Ramo and senior vice president of sales and marketing David Sears.

In addition, TVN's turnkey digital NVOD service has

struggled to expand beyond several small MSOs, a number of Comcast Corp. cable systems and

Cablevision Systems Corp.

But Levin said the TCG announcement is one of many the

company plans to make in the near future regarding its future operations.

"[TCG] allows us to serve our clients in a much more

simple fashion," he added. "From here, it's full-steam ahead, especially

for our VOD platform, which we're very excited about."