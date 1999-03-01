TVKO Sets Massive Holyfield-Lewis Promo

In the biggest marketing effort since its inaugural 1991

Evander Holyfield-George Foreman fight, TVKO has developed a massive multimedia campaign

for its March 13 Holyfield-Lennox Lewis bout.

With unprecedented sponsor and affiliate participation,

TVKO is hoping to continue the fast start to the 1999 pay-per-view boxing category with a

strong performance from the two heavyweight titleholders.

"You have two world-championship fighters fighting for

the most coveted title in the most famous arena [New York's Madison Square Garden]:

You couldn't deliver a better event for PPV," said Mark Taffet, senior vice

president, distribution, marketing and operations for TVKO.

"As such, the marketing plan represents the

highest-quality promotion that we've put in the marketplace," Taffet added.

TVKO has lined up a rare, three-pronged

national-sponsorship package for the first heavyweight-unification fight since 1992.

Anheuser-Busch Inc.'s Budweiser Beer is the major

sponsor of the event, delivering a heavy spot schedule of national broadcast-TV and cable

ads, said Dan York, vice president and general manager for TVKO.

Many of the spots will run in high-profile slots such as

CBS' "March Madness" NCAA college-basketball coverage and Turner Network

Television's National Basketball Association games.

In addition, MoneyGram, along with first-time sponsor

software producer Golden Ram, will sponsor the fight's time clock.

Microsoft Corp. will contribute by developing a Web site

dedicated to the bout, York said. Visitors to holyfieldlewis.com will be able to

download promotional pieces, view live coverage of the prefight and postfight conferences

and access other fight-related information.

"[Microsoft] will bring you the week's activities

leading up to the fight," Taffet said.

The bout will also have extensive coverage from the

national and regional cable-sports networks.

ESPN will televise the weigh-in live, as well as

originating its SportsCenter shows for the week from Madison Square Garden, York

said. The network will also produce a 30-minute fight-preview show to air the week of the

event.

Meanwhile, ESPN2 will produce its March 12 Friday Night

Fights telecast from New York, including fight previews, Taffet added.

Fox Sports Net will also cover the weigh-in live, as well

as producing 30-minute and 90-minute shows reviewing Holyfield's and Lewis'

careers, York said. The regional sports networks were scheduled to air the two-hour block

simultaneously last night (Feb. 28), and they will continue to run the shows in the days

leading up to the fight.

Home Shopping Network will offer fight merchandise and

promote the PPV telecast during a show hosted by the event's promoter, Don King.

Along with Budweiser, TVKO will run its own fight ads on

broadcast and cable networks, mostly during news and sports events. In addition, TVKO will

place newspaper ads in daily papers in most major markets March 8 and 12.

Direct-broadcast satellite service U.S. Satellite

Broadcasting will purchase ads in USA Today promoting the fight. In addition, USSB

will distribute Holyfield-Lewis direct-mail pieces to its previous fight buyers, York

said.

Another 2 million mail pieces will be distributed to

consumers through cable operators -- an unprecedented number for a TVKO fight, York added.

Viewer's Choice, in association with TVKO, will

develop an online-sweepstakes promotion that will net the winner free tickets to the

fight. Consumers have to answer a series of questions surrounding the bout to be eligible

for the prize. The contest will be offered on the PPV.com Web site, York said.

On the local level, several operators are developing

extensive campaigns to support the fight, particularly within the New York DMA. Time

Warner Cable's New York City Group and fitness chain New York Sports Club have teamed

up to offer a sweepstakes that will reward winners with free tickets to the event, York

said.

Cablevision Systems Corp, which owns Madison Square Garden,

offered the fight free-of-charge to the first 1,000 customers purchasing two tickets to

the Feb. 20 Pernell Whitaker-Felix Trinidad welterweight-championship bout, which was also

held at the Garden, said Michael Bair, president, product management and marketing for

Cablevision.

At press time, it was too early to determine how many

Cablevision subscribers purchased fight tickets.

Tele-Communications Inc. offered its subscribers a $5

discount off both the Lewis-Holyfield and the Feb. 13 Oscar De La Hoya-Ike Quartey fight

if both were ordered before Feb. 13, Taffet said.

While TVKO declined to predict how many buys the fight will

generate, industry observers are hoping that the event will reach the 900,000- to 1

million-buy range.

The fight could push the industry's revenue gains for

the first three months of 1999 beyond the $100 million mark -- more than double last

year's $40 million take.

"It looks to be the biggest payday in a long time for

the industry, and that's reflected in our promotional efforts and in those of our

affiliates," York said.