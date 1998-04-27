TVKO Sets July PPV-Boxing Card
By Staff
New York -- TVKOwill distribute a July 11
pay-per-view boxing match featuring several former world champions in the lighter weight
divisions.
Former lightweight champion Azumah Nelson will fight Jessie
James Leija, while
former lightweight champ Gabe Ruelas will face Troy Dorsey.
Also, Goyo Vargas will battle Tracy Patterson on the card, which will retail at a
suggested price of $24.95.
In other TVKO news, the network rescheduled its Phil
Collins PPV concert one week later to June 27. The concert, which carries a suggested
retail price of $19.95, now avoids running concurrently with a June 20 Home Box Office
concert featuring Billy Joel and Elton John, sources close to the situation said.
