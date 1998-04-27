TVKO Sets July PPV-Boxing Card

New York -- TVKOwill distribute a July 11

pay-per-view boxing match featuring several former world champions in the lighter weight

divisions.

Former lightweight champion Azumah Nelson will fight Jessie

James Leija, while

former lightweight champ Gabe Ruelas will face Troy Dorsey.

Also, Goyo Vargas will battle Tracy Patterson on the card, which will retail at a

suggested price of $24.95.

In other TVKO news, the network rescheduled its Phil

Collins PPV concert one week later to June 27. The concert, which carries a suggested

retail price of $19.95, now avoids running concurrently with a June 20 Home Box Office

concert featuring Billy Joel and Elton John, sources close to the situation said.