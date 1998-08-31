TVKO Pushes Buttons for De La Hoya-Chavez

New York -- TVKO and cable operators have teamed up to

develop a major marketing campaign for the network's Sept. 18 Oscar De La Hoya-Julio

Cesar Chavez bout -- arguably the biggest pay-per-view boxing event in 1998.

The campaign will feature an unprecedented amount of

promotion for a De La Hoya fight as operators look to salvage what has become a lackluster

PPV-boxing year.

The fight -- a rematch of the fighters' June 1996

bout, which was won by De La Hoya -- will have two major sponsors: Anheuser-Busch

Co.'s Budweiser beer and Mennen Speedstick.

Budweiser will include spots for the fight as part of its

national ad campaign, said Dan York, vice president and general manager for TVKO. Mennen

will throw in national media spots, as well as point-of- purchase ads in stores around the

country.

TVKO itself will run national spots for the fight over

broadcast and cable networks in more than 50 percent of the top markets, York said.

Nationally, spots for the event will air during National Football League and

college-football games, Late Show withDavid Letterman, boxing events and

broadcast-TV series such as NYPD Blue.

TVKO will also syndicate a 30-minute preview show that will

run on broadcast stations and cable networks. And a Spanish-language version will run on

Telemundo, TVKO said.

Operators can also air a 25-hour live preview show on

barker channels.

To help preview the fight, ESPN will telecast a live boxing

match from the fight's site one hour before the PPV event, York said.

"The show will certainly advise consumers to purchase

and tune into the [PPV] show," he added.

Meanwhile, Home Box Office will telecast a Sept. 12 fight

card that will feature live interviews from both Chavez and De La Hoya.

On the print side, TVKO has already distributed more than 1

million bilingual direct-mail pieces promoting the fight to operators. The network will

also run two half-page ads in USA Today two weeks prior to the fight and on the day

of the event.

In addition, De La Hoya will be featured in several

magazines over the next few weeks, including front-cover spreads in ESPN-The Magazine,

Ring, Boxing International Digest and Fitness. The fighter will also

appear in American Airlines and Latin Style magazines.

While De La Hoya fights typically average between 300,000

and 600,000 buys, operators are hoping that this bout, featuring two major boxing

attractions, can top the 700,000- to 800,000-buy mark.

"We need this fight to do heavyweight-type

numbers," said one top 10 operator who wished to remain anonymous.

While York would not predict how the fight will do, he did

say that it has attracted a lot of interest from operators.

"TVKO's marketing and the cooperation of all of

our cable and satellite partners is at the highest level ever for a De La Hoya

fight," York said. "It illustrates the attraction of this event as a PPV

draw."