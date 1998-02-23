TVKO Offers Hispanic-Oriented PPV Boxing Event

New York -- TVKO will offer its first pay-per-view boxing

show of the year in April, featuring several Hispanic fighters.

Headlining the four-fight, $24.95 card is World Boxing

Council super featherweight champion Genaro Hernandez, said Dan York, vice president and

general manager for TVKO. Also featured are WBC super bantamweight champion Erik Morales

and top-ranked contenders Cesar Soto (featherweight) and Daniel Santos (welterweight).

'This event has strong appeal to boxing fans,

particularly Latinos, as it features four of the sport's top talents,' York

said.