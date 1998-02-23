TVKO Offers Hispanic-Oriented PPV Boxing Event
By Staff
New York -- TVKO will offer its first pay-per-view boxing
show of the year in April, featuring several Hispanic fighters.
Headlining the four-fight, $24.95 card is World Boxing
Council super featherweight champion Genaro Hernandez, said Dan York, vice president and
general manager for TVKO. Also featured are WBC super bantamweight champion Erik Morales
and top-ranked contenders Cesar Soto (featherweight) and Daniel Santos (welterweight).
'This event has strong appeal to boxing fans,
particularly Latinos, as it features four of the sport's top talents,' York
said.
Weekly digest of streaming and OTT industry news
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.