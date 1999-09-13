TVG Network Signs AT&T Deal

TV Games Network (TVG) reached a long-term distribution

deal last week with AT&T Broadband & Internet Services, although executives said

they would roll out the horse-racing-wagering network conservatively as they ramp up its

interactive aspects.

The service, owned by TV Guide Inc., will initially launch

on several AT&T Broadband systems in Kentucky, Maryland and Oregon, reaching about 1

million subscribers, later this month, TVG vice president of communications Rick Baedeker

said.

The launch will coincide with the service's

interactive-wagering component, which will initially allow viewers to place bets via

telephone and over the Internet.

Baedeker said that during the start-up phase, the service

would be able to handle about 10,000 wagers per month, with an eventual ramp-up to 100,000

within a few months. As the service is able to handle more volume, it will be rolled out

to more subscribers.

He added that TVG could be in systems in as many as 15

states by the end of 2000. "We purposely wanted to launch softly to make sure the

technology works," he said.

Nevertheless, network executives believe there is a major

untapped revenue opportunity among horse-racing fans and legal bettors. While there are 6

million racetrack patrons annually, Baedeker said, more than 105 million Americans made

legal wagers in the past year, representing more than $640 billion.

While TVG will offer the service free-of-charge to cable

operators and direct-broadcast satellite providers, the network will charge a fee of 25

cents per transaction. TVG, however, plans to share a cut of revenues from wagering and

advertising with its cable and DBS affiliates, sources close to the situation said.

TVG has exclusive, long-term agreements with several major

racetracks, including Aqueduct Race Track, Arlington International, Belmont Park,

Churchill Downs, Fairplex Park, Laurel Park and Pimlico.