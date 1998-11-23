TVData Launches Program Guide
By Staff
Glens Falls, N.Y. -- TVData Technologies is testing a new,
"private-label," on-screen programming guide in three cable systems, the company
said.
Cable operators can use their own logos to brand
"TVData On-Screen," a passive on-screen guide.
Cable operators could save as much as 50 percent off the
cost of competing on-screen guides if they make the switch to TVData, senior vice
president of business development Ken Carter said.
In addition to branding opportunities, cable operators can
use a half-screen version of the guide to sell ad space. Carter said operators can then
keep all of their ad revenues, rather than splitting them with TVData.
Cable operators that choose not to sell ad space on the
on-screen guide can take advantage of the half-screen software to incorporate
public-service announcements, pay-per-view promotions and other messages to customers,
Carter suggested.
Range Cable of Hibbings, Minn., has tested the half-screen
version in 6,100 households. In upstate New York, Time Warner Cable is testing the
full-screen format in 32,000 households. And the NPG Cable system in Payson, Ariz., is
also testing the full-screen version in 7,200 households.
"Our ad-communications software is robust,"
Carter said. "We're comfortable that we're ready to go to market."
