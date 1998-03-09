TVC Inc. Buys Conn Associates

Annville, Pa. -- Communication Dynamics Inc., which owns

TVC Inc., the second-largest cable TV equipment distributor, will buy Jerry Conn

Associates, another large equipment distributor on the East Coast.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

Bob Ackerman, president and CEO of Communication Dynamics

and its TVC arm, said last week that the acquisition will "provide a platform to

combine two of the top [cable television] suppliers in the U.S."

He said he is eager to begin capitalizing on the respective

strengths of both teams.

Tom Carbaugh, chairman of American Visions Inc., which owns

Jerry Conn, said that the decision to sell to TVC stems in part from his knowledge of

TVC's management team and staff.

"We feel their commitment to excellence closely

parallels that of Jerry Conn Associates," he said.

Employees at JCA were told during a teleconference that the

two organizations will be run as "sister companies," and that consolidation

efforts would be minimal.

JCA's headquarters in Chambersburg, Pa., are about an

hour away from TVC's Hershey, Pa., base. JCA operates warehouses in Chambersburg and

in Atlanta. TVC's warehouses are in Hershey, Pa.; Houston; San Clemente, Calif.;

Sarasota, Fla.; and Chesham, United Kingdom.