TVC Inc. Buys Conn Associates
By Staff
Annville, Pa. -- Communication Dynamics Inc., which owns
TVC Inc., the second-largest cable TV equipment distributor, will buy Jerry Conn
Associates, another large equipment distributor on the East Coast.
Financial terms were not disclosed.
Bob Ackerman, president and CEO of Communication Dynamics
and its TVC arm, said last week that the acquisition will "provide a platform to
combine two of the top [cable television] suppliers in the U.S."
He said he is eager to begin capitalizing on the respective
strengths of both teams.
Tom Carbaugh, chairman of American Visions Inc., which owns
Jerry Conn, said that the decision to sell to TVC stems in part from his knowledge of
TVC's management team and staff.
"We feel their commitment to excellence closely
parallels that of Jerry Conn Associates," he said.
Employees at JCA were told during a teleconference that the
two organizations will be run as "sister companies," and that consolidation
efforts would be minimal.
JCA's headquarters in Chambersburg, Pa., are about an
hour away from TVC's Hershey, Pa., base. JCA operates warehouses in Chambersburg and
in Atlanta. TVC's warehouses are in Hershey, Pa.; Houston; San Clemente, Calif.;
Sarasota, Fla.; and Chesham, United Kingdom.
