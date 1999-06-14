TV Returns to Bhutan After Seven Years

Bhutan, also known as the Land of the Thunder Dragon, has

finally entered the information age.

Bhutanese King Jigne Singye Wangchuk on June 2 gave the

green light for both television and Internet service in this tiny Himalayan kingdom. That

date also marks the silver anniversary of his coronation.

Bhutan had banned television in 1992. It was seen as a

corruptive force that would destroy the country's traditional Buddhist way of life. But as

the country approaches the new millenium, Wangchuk appears to have realized his nation

would miss the technological bus if it did not permit TV and data services.

TV comes to Bhutan with plenty of restrictions, namely a

complete monopoly on the market held by the newly created, government-run Bhutan

Broadcasting Service (BBS).

"Initially, BBS will be [transmitted] for three hours

every day. Once it picks up, we will extend its telecast time and make it into a

'round-the-clock channel," said BBS chairman Sonam Tshong, who added that the channel

will focus on news and cultural programming.

He also said the BBS is interested in alliances with

overseas programmers that provide educational and informational programming.

Initially, the channel will reach only the capital city of

Thimpu. It will later spread to the entire kingdom of some 900,000 people.

But as soon the decision to start a national TV channel was

announced, satellite dishes sprouted up throughout Thimpu and other cities, particularly

those located near the border with India, from where cable-TV equipment can be brought in

easily.

The Bhutanese are big cricket fans, and are likely in a

hurry to install TV sets in order to watch this summer's World Cup matches.