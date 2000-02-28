TV Land Seeks Ultimate Trivia Experts

New York -- Ever since the days when the first baby boomers

were young, parents have been warning children about the hours wasted in front of the

television.

Now, TV Land and its affiliates want to reward lucky TV

addicts for their wealth of television trivia with a chance to win the network's

second annual "TV Land Ultimate Fan Search" contest.

Starting March 18 in Greenville, S.C., television viewers

in 19 markets will be eligible to vie for the ranking of the most knowledgeable TV fan in

their local market, plus a chance to compete in the national contest to be held this

summer in Orlando, Fla.

"We worked on the idea that all of those years of

watching television are finally going to pay off," TV Land general manager Larry

Jones said last week.

Last year's winner -- Malcolm Bondon of Flint, Mich.

-- won the right to program his own TV Land block each week, selecting from shows not only

currently running on TV Land, but also from among the thousands of hours of old sitcoms

and dramas available in the network's libraries.

Bondon also won one year of free cable and a free TV

Guide subscription, as well as free televisions for each room in his house.

Jones said the contest has great appeal among cable

affiliates -- especially those new to TV Land -- because most of their constituents have

grown up watching the TV shows that run on the network.

The budget for the Ultimate Fan Search campaign runs in the

multimillion-dollar range, although Jones would not name a figure. He added that the

four-month campaign is the most aggressive one the network runs each year.

TV Land plans to expand the campaign this year to add five

more markets, and it will seek a national corporate sponsor, Jones said. "Someone

retro-contemporary, with classic properties, would be a good fit," he added.

Participating cable affiliates are asked to support the fan

search with cross-channel spots. "It works better if we do multiweek ads," Jones

said, "so we can tell viewers to clear their schedules and brush up on their

trivia."

When Time Warner Cable of New York City participated in the

promotion last year, it started alerting its subscribers of the event two months in

advance through bill messages, vice president of marketing strategy Holly Winnick said.

"We promoted this as a TV-trivia quiz in our

bills," she said. Those who passed the quiz had a chance to attend the local

tournament, held last summer at the Museum of Television & Radio, as audience members

or contestants.

Winnick said that if she were to participate in the event

again, she would want to host it in a larger venue or spread it out over several days.

"We'd like to be able to have more of our customers participate," she

added.

TV Land plans to devote more time this year to airing the

final rounds of the national contest with a weeklong tournament-of-champions round, rather

than the one-day event it ran last year.

TV Land has not yet announced a host for the tournament,

although Jones hinted that the network would love to enlist celebrity TV-trivia buff Rosie

O'Donnell -- who has worked for sister network Nickelodeon -- if her schedule would

allow it.

In addition to Greenville, TV Land will visit Baton Rouge,

La.; Charleston, W.Va.; Cleveland, Cincinnati and Columbus, Ohio; Salt Lake City; Seattle;

San Francisco; Los Angeles; Chicago and Rockford, Ill.; Baltimore; Atlanta; Monmouth

County, N.J.; Boston; Miami; Hartford, Conn.; and Tulsa, Okla.

TV Land will also give one online trivia winner a chance to

compete in the national contest.

The network is available in 46.7 million homes, and it

turns four years old in April.