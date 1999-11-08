TV Guide Dishes Up C-Band, Racing Net

In a deal widely endorsed by analysts, EchoStar

Communications Corp. and TV Guide Inc. announced an alliance last week designed to

transition TV Guide's roughly 1 million Superstar/Netlink Group LLC C-band satellite

customers to EchoStar's Dish Network direct-broadcast satellite service over time.

Under the terms of the exclusive marketing alliance,

EchoStar will pay Superstar/Netlink $10 million upfront for the TV Guide subsidiary's

promise to market Dish Network to the 1.4 million active C-band customers who now buy

programming from the company or who have in the past.

EchoStar will pay an additional per-subscriber fee as each

of the targeted C-band customers converts to Dish Network. TV Guide also receives ongoing

programming residuals for those subscribers who convert. Superstar/Netlink will continue

to own the customers who choose not to convert.

"We believe this is an absolute positive for both

companies," Janco Partners analyst Stacy Forbes wrote in a research report last week.

EchoStar gains access to early adopters of multichannel-video programming with a low

history of churn. And TV Guide will gain "conversion fees and residual payments from

subscribers who would likely have migrated to DBS eventually in any case."

The deal strikes another blow to the struggling C-band

business, which continues to lose subscribers by the tens of thousands each month,

currently serving fewer than 1.7 million households.

EchoStar senior vice president and general counsel David

Moskowitz boasted that last week's deal contrasted with DirecTV Inc.'s acquisition of the

former PrimeStar Inc. customer base in that most of EchoStar's costs will be incurred only

after a subscriber switches to Dish Network.

DirecTV paid more than $1 billion for the PrimeStar

customers. And while it owns the medium-power PrimeStar subscriber base and collects

ongoing programming revenues, there's no guarantee that those customers won't switch to

Dish Network before DirecTV has a chance to upgrade their equipment to high-power systems.

Sources with TV Guide confirmed last week that DirecTV had

also been in talks to buy TV Guide's C-band customers. DirecTV declined to comment on the

EchoStar deal last week.

Neither EchoStar nor TV Guide would give financial details

of the deal. But TV Guide president Pete Boylan said EchoStar would pay a

"multihundred-dollar multiple" upon each customer conversion and a long-term

residual stream based on how long a converted customer remains with Dish Network.

"Given how the [stock] market is valuing EchoStar, I'd

have to say it was worth the money" EchoStar is paying, Alpert & Associates

president Mickey Alpert said. "The market seems to validate paying money to buy

subscribers."

In related news, EchoStar signed a 10-year carriage deal

for TV Guide's new TV Games Network (TVG) horse-racing channel. Dish Network is scheduled

to launch the channel Nov. 15. It's the first national carriage deal for the network,

which plans to share wagering revenues with its affiliates.

DirecTV has not yet announced plans to carry TVG, and the

network's cable carriage has been limited to parts of Kentucky so far.

Boylan said TVG would give 15 percent of wagering revenues

from Dish Network subscribers back to EchoStar. Initially, the betting would be conducted

over the telephone only in the first eight states where such wagering is legal.

Boylan added that TVG is working with EchoStar to develop

software that would allow Dish Network receivers to offer interactive wagering directly

over the television.

Moskowitz said it's too soon to predict when or even if

EchoStar will add interactive wagering features to its set-top boxes.

EchoStar currently offers two additional racing services --

TrackPower and The Racing Network -- but only to customers who use dishes pointed at the

61.5 degrees west orbital spectrum. Those racing services charge an additional monthly fee

of $19.95 above any Dish Network packages.

TVG will be carried for no additional charge on the

40-channel Dish Network "basic" package, which sells for $19.99 per month.

Boylan admitted that TVG subscribers would be "clearly

more valuable" as Dish Network subscribers than if they remain on C-band, because the

large-dish platform is unlikely to ever support interactivity over the set-top receiver.

The two deals last week may indicate a closer relationship

over time. Boylan said TV Guide and EchoStar were in "substantive negotiations"

involving developing TV Guide-branded print publications or electronic programming guides

for Dish Network customers.

To encourage C-band customers to convert, Superstar/Netlink

plans to offer a combination of free Dish Network hardware, installation and programming.

Boylan declined to detail the company's conversion-marketing strategy last week for

competitive reasons.

But it's unclear how many C-band customers will be drawn in

by a free hardware offer, which is widely available today to any new Dish Network customer

who commits to a certain level of programming.

Evie Haskell, managing director of SkyTRENDS, which tracks

direct-to-home satellite-subscriber counts, said that although the C-band market continues

to decline, there are still some die-hard C-band fans who don't want to trade in their

systems for DBS.

"C-band is the real, true 500-channel product,"

Haskell said. In addition to sheer number of channels, C-band customers can also get

so-called wild feeds that networks don't necessarily want you to see, she added, such as

Dan Rather covering up his bald spot before he officially goes on-air.

EchoStar, which has its roots in the C-band industry, isn't

counting on adding the 1 million or more C-band customers overnight.

"We recognize that some of this will happen over an

extended period of time," Moskowitz said. He added that because C-band equipment is

very expensive to repair or replace, some C-band customers will wait until their C-band

equipment breaks down before converting to Dish Network.