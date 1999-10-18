TV Guide Buys TV Host

New York -- TV Guide Inc.'s recent agreement to sell

out to rival electronic-guide firm Gemstar International Group Ltd. hasn't stopped TV

Guide's own dealmaking.

The magazine publisher, which also owns analog cable outlet

TV Guide Channel, recently cut a deal to buy Pennsylvania-based guide-publishing company

TV Host Inc., sources reported last week.

TV Host published several cable-channel guides, including TV

Entertainer, TV Host and Preview.

A TV Guide spokesman would only say that current TV Host

subscribers would get TV Guide's Ultimate Cable guide once the deal is

completed.

Representatives from TV Host would not comment, nor reveal

subscriber figures. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Earlier this year, Gemstar acquired TV Host's

electronic online and Web-based programming-guide service.

And TV Guide bought TVSM Inc. -- which published such

rivals as Cable Guide and Total TV -- for $75 million around the time when

TV Guide agreed to merge with United Video Satellite Group Inc. in mid-1998.