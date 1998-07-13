TV Critics Attack Cronin, Saban

Pasadena, Calif. -- After facing TV critics here last week,

Rich Cronin might have wished that he was back at his pool in Brentwood, Calif.

Following their pledge to invest $500 million in

programming, Fox Family Channel officials faced a tough and skeptical audience of

television critics at the Television Critics Association summer tour here last week, when

they unveiled the network's new primetime schedule.

Fox Family introduced a slate of original comedies

"with attitude" that kids are meant to watch along with their parents.

At the TCA tour, writers bombarded Fox Family president and

CEO Cronin, Fox Kids Worldwide chairman Haim Saban and other executives with questions and

doubts about the wisdom of their strategy: namely, dumping all of The Family

Channel's current programming save for one show, The 700 Club, when Fox Family

relaunches Aug. 15. After the relaunch, Fox Family will air kids' shows during the

day and family-oriented fare at night, all rated "TVG."

At their presentation last Thursday, Fox executives spent

much of the time defending their plans and denying that the new schedule, with its hip Fox

"attitude," will turn off the network's current viewers, who tuned in for

traditional fare on evangelist Pat Robertson's former network.

"There is an opportunity to expand our current

audience by creating a network that families can watch together," Cronin said, unlike

Family Channel's current shows, such as Hawaii Five-O and Diagnosis Murder,

which don't appeal to kids.

Cronin returned to work July 1 after a court-ordered exile

over his contract dispute with his former employer, MTV Networks Inc.

The new lineup -- all-original, "quirky" comedies

weeknights from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. -- is meant to target younger, "contemporary

families," both urban and suburban, that are "plugged into pop culture,"

according to Cronin. He described the primetime shows, several of which are reality-based,

as "safe, but with a definite attitude."

The primetime strips include:

At 6 p.m., Outrageous!, starring ex-MTV:

Music Television VJ Idalis, is a guerrilla-video show in which two teams compete in

scavenger hunts.

At 6:30 p.m., I Can't Believe You Said That

is a game show where families compete by revealing family secrets.

From 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., Show Me the Funny,

which is filled by video clips of funny people, animals and hidden-camera stunts, is

hosted by comedian Stephanie Miller. (One half-hour will be replaced by The New Addams

Family starting Oct. 19.)

At 8 p.m., Mr. Bill Presents features the Saturday

Night Live clay character.

At 8:30 p.m., Life, Camera, Action will show

footage ranging from car chases to "professional bike stunts gone wrong."

Fox Family will air theatrical movies from 9 p.m. to 11

p.m. weeknights, while premiering its original movies Sundays from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

About 50 percent of the network's programming will be

original, with Fox Family committed to spend $500 million over the next two years on

primetime shows alone. More than 20 made-for-TV movies are in the works, as are a number

of specials. The network will relaunch Aug. 15 with Mrs. Doubtfire at 8 p.m., and

it will air two specials Aug. 16: Leo-Mania: DiCaprio's Unauthorized Story and

Spice Girls: Wild! in Concert.

That revelation prompted one critic to question whether a

fundamental Christian was about to tune in to a Spice Girls concert, and another writer to

ask whether families in rural areas such as Alabama would appreciate the new

"attitude" at Fox Family.

Ann Hodges, the Houston Chronicle's TV critic,

several times asked network officials to define what they meant by "attitude."

She said the word had a "pop meaning" with negative connotations, such as

"pushy" or "edgy."

Fox Family officials said that while the network's

audience skewed older, it was not as conservative or out of the mainstream as the press

thought, and its current shows, such as Diagnosis Murder, weren't targeted

toward fundamental Christians.

At one point, actor-comedian Tom Arnold, who is doing a

movie that Fox Family called National Lampoon's Golf Stunts, chimed in during

the debate. Appearing by satellite, Arnold said, "I'm from rural Iowa, and I

think that [the new lineup] is perfect for us."

Added Saban, "I don't see the connection between

religion and a sense of humor."

Saban did concede that The 700 Club will remain on

the air, at 11 p.m., as part of the deal that Robertson struck when he sold The Family

Channel to Saban and his partner, News Corp.

In an interview several days before the TCA tour, Cronin

said he didn't have much input into the programming lineup that's set for the

relaunch, since 98 percent was already locked in. But he will have a greater say on the

on-air packaging and ad campaign that will herald the network's relaunch.

As for the new schedule, Cronin said he likes what he has

seen so far, after reviewing tapes of the new Fox Family programming. He did get a chance

to eyeball two pilots and to weigh in on whether or not to green-light them.

"They said, 'Here's two pilots left that we

haven't made a decision on,'" Cronin said. "I killed one of them and

had suggestions for the other one."

He also had a three-hour meeting with the development group

about everything that's in the works now.

In detail, Cronin outlined the vision behind the new Fox

Family.

"Marrying the Fox irreverence and sense of humor with

family programming is something really perfect for the contemporary family," Cronin

said. "My feeling is that the greatest family show in the history of television is The

Simpsons. Now, for some people, The Simpsons is a little bit too edgy. I think

that's the appropriate amount of irreverence for Fox Family Channel."

According to Cronin, "By marrying that kind of

sensibility to all-family programming, we offer something that's quite different from

Pax Net [Paxson Communications Corp.'s family oriented network, which is launching

Aug. 31], or the old Family Channel, or Disney [Channel], or Nickelodeon, or Cartoon

[Network]."

Much like Nickelodeon succeeded in creating a destination

for kids, Cronin wants Fox Family to be a primetime base for entire families.

"The main goal is to really get families here to feel

that this is their network," he said. "To sit down together -- kids and teens

and parents -- and watch the network, which is rare now. A lot of people are just going to

their own rooms to watch their own shows on their own TVs."

With rising programming costs such a hot button with cable

operators now, some MSO officials feared that Fox Family -- after investing so much to

relaunch the network -- will seek big license-fee increases.

"There's no plan to jack up license fees,"

Cronin said. "But as contracts come up, as with any other network, you go in and you

make your case for what the network is worth, and it becomes a negotiation."

Cronin maintains that Fox Family's affiliate-sales

force is getting a lot of positive feedback from operators.

"[MSOs] all saw this as something positive -- that we

were taking a network that had a following, but we were pumping a lot of money into it in

programming and marketing, and it was going to be something that their subscribers

liked," Cronin said.